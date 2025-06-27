Trade talks have intensified surrounding New York Islanders star defenseman Noah Dobson — and as The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported on Friday, there could be a resolution in a matter of hours.

“There's a real sense that a Dobson trade could happen by tonight given the possibility of a first-round pick from tonight being included in the trade,” the hockey insider reported mere hours away from the 2025 NHL Draft. “St. Louis, Montreal and Columbus among the teams with interest.”

LeBrun's colleague Chris Johnston narrowed that list even further shortly afterwards, mentioning that if a trade materializes, it will involve either the Montreal Canadiens or Columbus Blue Jackets.

“As the New York Islanders continue working through trade scenarios involving free agent defenseman Noah Dobson, league sources tell The Athletic they are down to two potential suitors: the Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets,” Johnston reported.

“It is Dobson’s wish to join a team on the upswing toward contention, and both of those landing spots are viewed as favorable. The 25-year-old right-shot defenseman is expected to sign a contract extension as part of a trade from the Islanders. His next deal will carry a cap hit of at least $9.5 million, according to league sources.”

Noah Dobson's tenure with Islanders is ending

Although New York tried to get an extension done with Dobson, it looks like he will instead be leaving the franchise that selected him 12th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Dobson has been one of the most effective offensive defensemen in the league over the last four seasons; he broke out to the tune of 70 points in 79 games in 2023-24.

The Summerside, Prince Edward Island native had a down year in 2024-25, managing just 39 points in 71 games as the Islanders missed the playoffs. But this is still an excellent all-around blue liner, and if a trade does happen, he would be a great fit with either the Canadiens or Blue Jackets.

It was Dobson's preference to say in the Eastern Conference, and both Montreal and Columbus took drastic strides forward last season. The Habs qualified for the playoffs for the first time since marching all the way to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021, eventually bowing out to the Washington Capitals in five games.

The Jackets, despite widely expected to be bottom-feeders in the Metropolitan Division, finished with 89 points and were just two points away from snagging the second wildcard berth in the East.

Although the St. Louis Blues were also considered a top suitor for Dobson, if Johnston's reporting is correct, it will be either the Habs or Jackets acquiring the 25-year-old — potentially as soon as Friday.

It'll be interesting to see if a trade gets over the finish line before the NHL Draft, which begins at 7:00 p.m. ET — and what the potential return going back to Long Island will be.