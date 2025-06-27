The New York Islanders have the first overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. New general manager Mathieu Darche says they are going to use that pick. But that doesn't mean it's the only pick they are going to use. Darche does not have a ton of assets that can bring in a haul this offseason via trade. But the Islanders should kickstart their offseason by trading up in the NHL Draft to take James Hagens.

When the Islanders last picked first overall, they selected John Tavares. He was sensational for them through 2018, when he shockingly left in free agency. Hagens is from Hauppauge, New York, and grew up a fan of the team. He has said in the pre-draft process that he has always dreamed of being an Islander. But his pre-draft season and Matthew Schaefer's excellence on defense have pushed the defender to the top of the board. But Darche may want to make a splash, and he has two assets to do it with.

On Wednesday, Elite Prospects insider Cam Robinson reported, “Hagens might be waiting a lot longer than expected to hear his name called.” That opens up the possibility of a trade if Hagens starts to slide. The slide would begin if the Utah Mammoth passed on him at number four. With two other first-round picks and a lack of elite talent, the Predators could be looking to add more assets.

The Islanders have defenseman Noah Dobson and the Colorado Avalanche's 2026 first-round pick to use in a draft-day trade. They acquired that pick at the trade deadline when they dealt Brock Nelson to Colorado. Some teams could use a defenseman and should think about taking that deal. While there are questions about Hagens, the Islanders may jump to grab him.

Why would the Islanders pass on James Hagens at number one?

Throughout the process, there have been mock drafters routinely slapping Hagens with the Islanders, including ClutchPoints' Tristin McKinstry. They may do that, but in the crowded group of top-end talent in this draft, there is only one defenseman. Positional value is important at number one overall, which is why it is so often a quarterback in the NFL gets taken first, and Schaefer's defensive skills make him hard to pass up.

Hagens scored 37 points in 37 games at Boston College as a freshman this year. He could return to Chestnut Hill and try to lead the Eagles to a National Championship, which would be a strong move for his development. Hagens was also the top center for Team USA at the World Junior Championships, which the Americans won. He is set up for an excellent post-draft season, no matter who picks him.

The Islanders have lacked excitement over the past four seasons. Even when they were going to the Eastern Conference Finals in consecutive years, they played a boring style. But since then, they have been boring and losing. Bringing in a native Long Islander, who there are not many of in the NHL, would insert some excitement into the fanbase.

The Islanders should call their former coach, Barry Trotz, if Hagens gets to number five. If Trotz, now the Predators' GM, believes in Dobson, the trade could be done. And if Hagens lasts all the way to number eight, former Isles coach Lane Lambert is Seattle's coach and was behind the bench for Dobson's best games.

Former GM Lou Lamoriello put the Islanders in a great spot by trading Nelson for Calum Ritchie and the extra first-rounder. Darche can take that pick and Dobson, who they are testing the market on, and land a hometown hero.

Would you trade up for James Hagens?