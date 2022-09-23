‘It hurt me’: Kyle Kuzma gets brutally honest on ‘dark place’ after leaving Lakers

Former Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma recently got brutally honest on his mindset after he left the team ahead of the 2021-2022 season. Washington Wizards reporter Chase Hughes shared the following report on Kuzma.

“Kyle Kuzma says he was in a “dark place” leaving the Lakers because of the narratives surrounding his exit: ‘How people perceived me… it kind of hurt me a little bit,'” Hughes tweeted.

Despite his fairly ugly exit from the Lakers, Kyle Kuzma was able to find new life last year in Washington with the Wizards. He averaged 17.1 points per game on over 45 percent field goal shooting. Kuzma also set news career highs in rebounds and assists per game. He seemed to find comfort playing in a new city.

The Wizards still have some work to do as a team. But Kyle Kuzma is developing into a fringe star alongside Bradley Beal in Washington.

Meanwhile, the Lakers took a major step in the wrong direction after acquiring Russell Westbrook from Washington. LA probably would have fared better had they kept Kyle Kuzma instead of making that trade. Los Angeles ultimately missed the playoffs while Westbrook endured a down season.

But from a mental health standpoint, the move may have been the best thing for Kyle Kuzma. His reputation had taken negative hits but he’s reestablished himself with the Wizards.

Kuzma will look to lead the Wizards to a strong 2022-2023 campaign. It would not be surprising to see him continue making strides and developing into a star.