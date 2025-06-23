The 2025 NBA Draft is near, and the Washington Wizards own the No. 6 pick overall. Rumors are buzzing that the team could be involved in a similar trade situation as they were in the 2023 draft when the organization traded up and selected Bilal Coulibaly.

Reports indicate that the Wizards are potentially interested in trading up to the No. 5 pick with the Utah Jazz, according to insider Brett Siegel. The word around town is that Utah is interested in point guard Jeremiah Fears, who is someone the Wizards are rumored to be interested in as well.

“The three names most associated with the Utah Jazz leading up to the NBA Draft are [Tre] Johnson, [Kon] Knueppel, and Jeremiah Fears. In recent days, Fears has been gaining a lot of traction after his second workout with Utah. Perhaps this is just a ploy by the Jazz to try and get the Wizards, who have been widely reported to want Fears, to trade up a spot.

“For those draft junkies out there, you may remember Washington and Michael Winger making a similar move when they moved up from the eighth pick to the seventh pick so they could get Bilal Coulibaly in 2023. This only cost the Wizards two future second-round picks, which is likely what could happen in an offer with the Jazz.”

If the Wizards are truly interested in Fears, a trade-up scenario may not have to occur. Siegel explains how Fears doesn't quite fit the bill for the Jazz, considering the club already has two young point guards and likely isn't looking for a player who needs time to develop. Regardless, it's a scenario that Washington is likely discussing internally with the NBA Draft approaching.

“Nonetheless, if the Jazz hold onto this pick, Johnson is the player that makes the most sense given his fit as a shooter on the wing. He is widely considered to be one of the safest picks in this year's draft, and Johnson can be a long-term building block for the Jazz, who have signaled that they won't be tanking moving forward.

“Drafting Fears would supply Utah with a high-potential guard, but they already have a crowded backcourt with young pieces like Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier. Would adding another youthful guard who would need time to develop be beneficial? That thinking is why scouts are expecting the Jazz to decide between Johnson and Knueppel despite Utah's known interest in Fears' skills.”