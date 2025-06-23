The Washington Wizards re-signed sharpshooting guard Corey Kispert in October, but they don't need him anymore. The 26-year-old is one of the last holdovers from the team's previous regime, and this front office wants to build around its own draft picks.

The Houston Rockets were interested in Kispert before they traded for Kevin Durant on Sunday, via ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“The Rockets are said to have interest in Wizards wing Corey Kispert, sources said,” he reported on Friday. “This has led to some speculation about whether Washington would leverage Kispert in a deal that could move them up from the 18th pick to the 10th pick.”

The Rockets traded that No. 10 pick along with Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and five second-rounders for Durant. That doesn't mean that they still won't get Kispert, it just can't be in a Wizards trade-up scenario from pick No. 18.

“Let's make this clear before the aggregators go crazy: there is no confirmation that the Wizards are actively trying to move from the 18th pick to specifically land the 10th pick with Houston, ultimately trading Kispert in the process,” Siegel continued. “Teams are constantly talking, and this was an idea that had bounced around like a game of telephone from one organization to another.”

“With this said, it does seem like Washington is actively looking to move up in the late lottery region with the No. 18 pick,” he continued.

The Wizards are “looking into” Maryland big man Derik Queen as a trade-up target, via team insider Troy Haliburton.

Whether or not they include Kispert in a trade-up package, it makes the most sense for them to move on in the near future. The four-year, $54 million extension they signed him to simply bought them time to ship him out later without letting him walk in free agency for nothing.

Kispert, who averaged 11.6 points on 45.1 percent shooting (36.4 percent 3 PT) with three rebounds and 1.7 assists over 26.3 minutes this past season, could help a contender as a shooting specialist off the bench. Meanwhile, Washington could not only stockpile more assets by dealing him, but it would also open up more minutes for its young core.

What could the Wizards get in a Kispert trade?

Wizards could go different routes with Corey Kispert

One option for Washington is to forget about Houston and use Kispert as a trade-up piece with a different team. The Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 15 makes sense, although they're just outside the 14-pick “lottery” section. The Gonzaga alum would be an extra off-ball option off the bench on an already championship-caliber squad.

Here's a deal that would work for both sides, via FanSpo's NBA Trade Machine.

Wizards get:

No. 15 pick

F Kenrich Williams ($7.1 million salary next season, two years left on contract)

Thunder get:

G Corey Kispert ($13.9 million next season, four years left)

No. 18 pick

No. 40 pick (via PHX)

Taking Williams’ salary makes the deal work financially for Oklahoma City. Meanwhile, Washington would shed expendable assets to make sure it gets whoever it’s targeting with its second first-round pick.

Another option is to deal Kispert to Houston after the upcoming draft:

Wizards get:

F Cam Whitmore ($3.5 million next season, two years left)

G Aaron Holiday ($4.9 million, one year)

C Jock Landale ($8 million, two years)

Rockets get:

G Corey Kispert

2026 second-rounder

2026 second-rounder (via MIN, NYK, NOP, or POR)

2027 second-rounder (via CHI, protected 51-60)

Landing Whitmore would be the play here for Washington, as the 20-year-old forward was picked No. 20 overall in 2023 and averaged 9.4 points on 44.4 percent shooting with three rebounds across 51 games this past season. The Maryland native could be another addition to the Wizards' young core, and Kispert would help Houston's bench unit in the Durant era. The latter player is better for a win-now club as a plug-and-play veteran, as Whitmore is still developing. Meanwhile, sending out Holiday and Landale's contracts would make the deal work financially for the Rockets.

Whatever Corey Kispert deal Washington makes will likely net it a young player, draft picks, or both.