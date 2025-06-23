Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton made a decision on Monday that was a no-brainer. The former champion with the Milwaukee Bucks signed a 3-year, $93 million deal with a player option with the Bucks in 2023 and will play out his final season of the contract after picking up his option with the Wizards. The former champion will earn $33.3 million this season for a team that lacks a clear identity.

Middleton is a veteran who has dealt with nagging injuries for part of his career. Taking the option and staying with the team was smart for his future. The Wizards have a different plan for the future, but they understood that taking on his contract was a part of the trade that sent Kyle Kuzma to the Bucks for Middleton. Unless the Wizards make a huge jump in their progression, staying with the Wizards does not make a lot of sense for his career. We could see him take his talents to a contender after next season, unless he is traded before that.

Article Continues Below
More Washington Wizards News
Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) warms up prior to the game between the Washington Wizards and the Utah Jazz at Capital One Arena.
Wizards rumors: Washington’s draft plans lead to Corey Kispert trade speculationJoshua Valdez ·
Wizards, GM Will Dawkins, Capital One Arena in back
Washington Wizards’ perfect outcome for No. 18 pick in 2025 NBA DraftAlex House ·
Will Dawkins and Michael Winger look at a basketball player silhouette
NBA rumors: The star draft prospect Wizards are ‘locked in on,’ and it’s not Ace BaileyJoshua Valdez ·
Johnny Davis (Wisconsin) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number ten overall pick by the Washington Wizards in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Wizards’ 10 worst NBA Draft day mistakes in historySpencer See ·
Will Dawkins looks a white bord that says "2025 Draft Board"
Wizards rumors: Team insider hints at Washington’s draft boardJoshua Valdez ·
Washington Wizards guard Marcus Smart (36) looks on during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Capital One Arena.
Wizards rumors: Marcus Smart trade market details surfaceJoshua Valdez ·

The 33-year-old still brings a lot to the table. He averaged 11.9 points per game on 47.5% shooting in somewhat of a lost season. Those were his lowest numbers since his rookie season with the Detroit Pistons. He has averaged at least 15 points per game since 2017.

The Wizards roster contains a few veterans like Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon, both of whom have had a lot of success in the NBA. Smart won a Defensive Player of the Year award with the Boston Celtics, and then a season later, Brogdon won Sixth Man of the Year with the Celtics. Now, both are in Washington, helping to try and turn things around. Jordan Poole and Alexandre Sarr are the future, and then the 2025 NBA Draft is on Wednesday, where the Wizards will have the 6th overall pick.