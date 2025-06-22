The Washington Wizards have long proven incapable of designing a successful blueprint. Three playoff wins and six losing seasons since 2018 prove as much. Their only chance may be to excel in the NBA Draft and hope that Brian Keefe can leave his imprint on this young roster, starting in his second year at the helm. A straightforward path to prosperity does not exist for this franchise.

Washington will have to bear the bumps and learn from the adversity, but it can find an alternative route that eventually leads to a favorable destination. Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly can develop into viable long-term options despite their offensive limitations. Jordan Poole just enjoyed a solid campaign. The 2022 NBA champion can continue to grow in D.C., or he can command a potentially decent haul on the trade market.

Veterans Khris Middleton, Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon are also movable, especially since they are on expiring contracts. Wizards general manager Will Dawkins has the means to reshape the roster and continue his rebuild plan. That auspicious set of circumstances does not mean anything, however, unless the front office hits on its draft picks. It has two crucial selections next week.

Despite posting a horrendous 18-64 record, which ranked only above the Utah Jazz, Washington tumbled out of the top-three and into the No. 6 slot at the NBA Draft Lottery. The team also owns the No. 18 pick, which could come in handy if Dawkins is trying to put together a trade package that can net the Wizards a blue-chip prospect like V.J. Edgecombe.

Though, if the organization ultimately decides to stay put and just grab the two best players left on its board, it does have the ability to leave the proceedings feeling satisfied about what it accomplished. Duke sharpshooter Kon Knueppel or explosive Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears are intriguing candidates at No. 6, especially given this group's need for scoring, but I believe the Wizards can find an X-factor with their second first-round pick, assuming they keep it.

They have a plethora of raw talent. Now, it's time to bring in a more polished prospect who can help organize the discombobulated offense. And his name is Danny Wolf.

Wizards can use some variety in their game plan

People are seeing the impact Tyrese Haliburton has had on the Indiana Pacers. Apart from being supremely clutch, the point guard is an exceptional. playmaker. I do not believe Wolf is of that caliber, but he has the skill set to breathe new life into this offense. He definitely did so at Michigan.

Wolf averaged 3.6 assists per game last season, which, despite not screaming table-setter, is quite impressive for a collegiate seven-footer. Beyond his actual stats, the Second-Team All-Big Ten Selection passes the eye test. He checks off several of the boxes that NBA front offices are looking for in a modern frontcourt player. He can pass, display sublime footwork, has impressive touch at the rim and is capable enough to space the floor with his 3-point shot.

Wolf scored 13.2 points on 49.7 percent shooting from the field and 33.6 percent shooting from distance during the 2024-25 campaign. He also recorded a notable 9.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 30.5 minutes per contest. When the Yale transfer is not getting buckets or crashing the glass, he is figuring out how to get his teammates involved in the action.

Perhaps most importantly, though, Wolf has proven himself to be a winning player. And for a franchise that is presently shackled in the basement, that is a great quality to pursue with a mid first-round pick. A combination of versatility and selflessness allows him to influence the game in so many ways, which fans witnessed in March.

The Glencoe, Illinois native helped the Wolverines win their first conference tournament championship in seven years and reach the Sweet Sixteen of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. He struggled from the floor from time to time, was sloppy with the ball (3.2 turnovers) and shot a worryingly low 59.4 percent from the free throw line last season, but this forthcoming rookie also elevates those around him.

The Wizards have promising pieces in place. What they are lacking is someone who can push those gifted athletes closer toward their collective ceiling. Danny Wolf fits that mold, even if he has his own growing pains to work through.

Washington must take a step forward

Ownership has asked far too much of its fan base. It committed to a rebuild later than it should have and is now forcing the community to suffer through non-competitive basketball, nay two of the worst seasons in franchise history. Noticeable improvement is essential.

I see Wolf as someone who can add professionalism and stability, or at least enough to make people go “hey, it's getting there.” Considering what fans have endured lately, a campaign that elicits a semblance of optimism is worth celebrating.

Although Danny Wolf does not ooze athleticism or star power, I believe he is the perfect individual to bring offensive cohesion to the Wizards. This organization has failed to evolve for much of the last decade, but it can change that by drafting this multifaceted big man at No. 18.