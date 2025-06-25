The San Diego Padres are a threat in the National League. If they want to remain competitive and have a chance to return to the MLB playoffs, they must become buyers and acquire elite major league talent to improve their lineup. One player who could be an option is Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy.

The biggest need for the Friars is left field. They cannot rely on Gavin Sheets manning left field for the rest of the season. SD would prefer Sheets at DH. Furthermore, an offensive-minded catcher is another big need. It's unclear what Padres general manager A.J. Preller will do, but he is usually very aggressive. If Atlanta is willing to trade Murphy now, rather than later, then San Diego is a great fit.

The Braves have one of the best catching duos in the league. Drake Baldwin is the Braves' future at the position, and he currently has a .826. Atlanta may not want to break that up. However, the Braves started the season losing seven straight games, and while they have slowly climbed back, they are not going to win the NL East and are six games out of a Wild Card spot, behind seven teams. There is plenty of time for the Braves to fight back and make the playoffs. But do they need Sean Murphy to do so?

Preller could acquire a right-handed catcher to bolster the lineup and give the Padres a better chance at reaching the playoffs and having an opportunity to win a World Series. MLB insider Mark Feinsand believes that Murphy will be the only controllable player on the Braves that they are willing to deal. He also believes that the Braves will end up holding onto him for now.

Article Continues Below

“Murphy might be the only controllable player the Braves consider moving, as Drake Baldwin could step in as the everyday catcher right away. Atlanta needs starting pitching, though this week against the Mets and Phillies could help determine just how much of a buyer (or seller) the Braves could be next month.”

“I would say it’s more likely that Murphy stays with Atlanta through the season, after which the Braves could potentially shop him during the winter. It’s also possible that Murphy and Baldwin share catching and DH duties next season, with Marcell Ozuna set to become a free agent at the end of the year — assuming he’s not traded, of course.”

Elias Diaz and Martin Maldonaldo have put the Padres 13th in the NL in OPS at the position at just .607.