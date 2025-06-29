A strong all-around effort powered the San Diego Padres to a 6-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday afternoon at Great American Ball Park, with Gavin Sheets leading the charge. Sheets went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a three-run homer, and a critical defensive highlight, helping San Diego even the series.

With the Padres trailing 4-1 in the fifth inning and the Reds threatening with a runner on third, Sheets made a diving catch in left field on a liner off the bat of Rece Hinds. The catch ended the inning and preserved the deficit, allowing San Diego’s bullpen and offense to stage a comeback.

Sheets’ signature moment came in the seventh inning. After Jackson Merrill led off with a double and Xander Bogaerts drew a one-out walk, Sheets stepped to the plate and blasted a 422-foot three-run home run to right field off Lyon Richardson. The homer gave the Padres their first lead of the game at 6-4. It was Sheets’ 13th home run of the season, tying him with his previous career-high from 2022 with the White Sox, achieved in 124 games. Sheets now has 49 RBIs in 79 games this season.

Signed to a one-year, $1.5 million deal before the 2025 season, Gavin Sheets has proven to be an outstanding value. His performance against the Reds was pivotal, especially with San Diego going just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, Sheets delivered the only hit in that category.

The Padres' offense started slowly, stranding runners in scoring position in the second, third, and fourth innings. Luis Arraez finally put San Diego on the board in the fifth with a solo home run off Reds starter Andrew Abbott, only his fourth homer of the season. Jake Cronenworth followed with a two-run home run in the sixth off former Padres reliever Scott Barlow, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

San Diego starter Randy Vásquez struggled, allowing four earned runs on nine hits across 4.1 innings. The Reds scored three runs in the first two innings and added one more in the fifth. Cincinnati finished 3-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

The Padres' bullpen took over from there, allowing only three baserunners across the final 4.2 innings. Bryan Hoeing (1-0) earned the win with 1.2 scoreless innings. Adrian Morejon and Jason Adam each threw a shutout inning, and Robert Suarez, returning from a two-game suspension, closed out the ninth for his MLB-leading 23rd save in 25 opportunities.

With the win, San Diego improved to 45-39, while Cincinnati dropped to 43-40. The series finale is scheduled for Sunday, with Stephen Kolek starting for the Padres against Reds lefty Nick Lodolo.