Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning has put together unique social media moments, all after pulling off college football recruiting wins for the Ducks.

Lanning already went viral for jumping into a pool with former commit Richard Wesley. The five-star edge rusher since has landed at Texas after backing off from Oregon. But Lanning had a new reason to celebrate through a live feed during Fourth of July weekend.

Tommy Tofi flipped from Cal to Oregon on Wednesday. Lanning is then seen sharing a social media flex after the move, which got shared by 247Sports on Saturday via its Instagram account.

In it, Lanning is singing along to “Johnny Cash (Man in Black)” by Badd Wolf. Lanning is indeed wearing black while riding along with two Oregon coaches. But it's the latest social media viral moment for a head coach already having multiple videos during this recruiting cycle.

Oregon, Dan Lanning putting together epic summer recruiting period

Tofi isn't the only massive recruiting win. Lanning and his Ducks coaching staff secured other strong wins on the trail.

Five-star tackle Immanuel Iheanacho is one of the more recent wins for Oregon. The mammoth 6-foot-7, 365-pounder chose Oregon over LSU and Penn State. The latter school played the Ducks for the Big Ten title last season.

Iheanacho wasn't the only Thursday recruiting victory for Lanning and company. Devin Jackson boosted the safety room with his Ducks pledge.

Oregon even made up for notable quarterback losses. They flipped former Boise State QB commit Bryson Beaver on June 25, handing Lanning a new four-star passer. Beaver's decision compensated for missing out on five-star Ryder Lyons and losing Jonas Williams to USC in February.

Lanning and the Ducks even won over a recruit from a sports legend's family tree. Safety Jett Washington committed on June 19, giving the Ducks the nephew of the late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant.

Oregon is just outside of the Top 10 in 2026 team recruiting rankings but holds three five-star commits.