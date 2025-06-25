The San Diego Padres are set to take on the Washington Nationals for the rubber match of a 3-game series at Petco Park. On Tuesday, the Padres bounced back from a Game 1 loss and took Game 2 to force the rubber match. During the game, Friars' shortstop Xander Bogaerts ran home on a grounder to third and was called out at the plate. As he was sliding, he seemed to have injured his shoulder. You could see signs of pain when he didn't get up immediately.

The Padres tried to give him a go on Wednesday, but he was scratched from the lineup. Tyler Wade has taken his place in the lineup to play second base while Jose Iglesias shifts over to shortstop.

This is a big loss for the Padres. The hope is that he does not need an IL stint, but he has had shoulder issues in the past. The shortstop has been on fire the last week as he reached base nine straight times while also playing very good defense. It was a rough start to the season for Bogaerts, and he was catching fire as summer started. However, the hot streak will be put on hold for now as he will take today and Thursday off before potentially returning to the lineup for the series against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. The Reds are hot, so the Padres will need Xander Bogaerts to be in the lineup.

Bogaerts is hitting .246 with four homers, 29 RBIs, and an OPS of just .668. Those numbers are low, but he just had 11 hits in a five-game span.

The Friars are 43-36 on the season. They are 5.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West. The San Francisco Giants are 4.5 games back, and the Arizona Diamondbacks are 7.5 games back. The division is LA's to lose, but all four NL West teams have a chance to make the postseason.