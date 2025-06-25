Four days ago, the San Diego Padres got into a scuffle with the Los Angeles Dodgers. On Tuesday, they bore witness to another fracas, albeit of a different sort.

Starting pitcher Ryan Berger took a line drive to his side in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals. Ultimately, he had to leave the game.

Ryan Bergert exits the game after getting hit on a line drive pic.twitter.com/pewc3Cu1BK — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) June 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bergert pitched 3 innings and gave up 3 earned runs along with 5 hits. He also had four strikeouts.

Nevertheless, the Padres won the game 4-3.

Afterward, Bergert provided an update in which he said he feels sore, but in one piece, per 97.3 The Fan.

“It felt pretty typical, what you'd expect from a line drive coming back at you,” he said. “Obviously it sucks to have it happen so early. It's a little sore, but should be good.”

When asked whether he expects to be back soon, Bergert reiterated it was too soon to say so.

“It might be a little too early to say, but I'm feeling hopeful,” Bergert said. “It feels good relatively right now so X Rays are good, just sore. ”

Contrary to what some believed, Bergert said that the pitch affected his forearm and not his ribs.

“I didn't feel it, but I know a few guys have said that to me but I didn't feel it in the ribs, mainly forearm,” he said.”

In addition, Bergert gave credit to the Padres bullpen for providing relief and getting the job done.

“It was great,” he said. “One of my goals today was to go out and get some innings for them and wasn't able to do that today, but them being able to do that and being tired and sore it was very cool to watch.”

Adrian Morejon came in and threw two scoreless innings. Then, Jason Adam threw 1.2 innings with a strikeout and no runs.

Also, Jeremiah Estrada added two strikeouts in 1.1 innings pitched. Finally, Padres closer Robert Suarez, recently suspended for hitting Shohei Ohtani, sealed the deal.

Additionally, Bergert talked about the hectic Padres schedule in which they had virtually one day off in a month. He spoke about his performance and that of the team as a whole.

“I think we handle it pretty well. I feel like myself I could have been better over the stretch and go deeper in the games, but as a team as a whole no-one's really complaining, everyone's just kind of getting ready for the next day.

Bergert's X Rays on his forearm came back negative.