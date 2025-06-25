Four days ago, the San Diego Padres got into a scuffle with the Los Angeles Dodgers. On Tuesday, they bore witness to another fracas, albeit of a different sort.

Starting pitcher Ryan Berger took a line drive to his side in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals. Ultimately, he had to leave the game.

Bergert pitched 3 innings and gave up 3 earned runs along with 5 hits. He also had four strikeouts.

Nevertheless, the Padres won the game 4-3.

Afterward, Bergert provided an update in which he said he feels sore, but in one piece, per 97.3 The Fan.

“It felt pretty typical, what you'd expect from a line drive coming back at you,” he said. “Obviously it sucks to have it happen so early. It's a little sore, but should be good.”

When asked whether he expects to be back soon, Bergert reiterated it was too soon to say so.

“It might be a little too early to say, but I'm feeling hopeful,” Bergert said. “It feels good relatively right now so X Rays are good, just sore. ”

Contrary to what some believed, Bergert said that the pitch affected his forearm and not his ribs.

Article Continues Below
More San Diego Padres News
MLB rumors: Insider gives brutally honest prediction on Padres trading for Braves star, Sean Murphy
MLB rumors: Insider gives brutally honest prediction on Padres trading for Braves starChris Spiering ·
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Robert Suarez (75) pitches in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Padres’ Robert Suarez has suspension reduced for hitting Shohei OhtaniGuillermo Guajardo ·
San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) comes off the field during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Petco Park.
Padres giving away incredible Fernando Tatis Jr. bat flip bobbleheadRexwell Villas ·
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. sues Big League Advance Fund after 2017 deal
Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. sues Big League Advance Fund after 2017 dealChris Spiering ·
2 Padres who must be on trade block ahead of 2025 deadline, Wandy Peralta, Luis Campusano
2 Padres who must be on trade block ahead of 2025 deadlineChris Spiering ·
Detailed view of the jersey of San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill (3) against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
Padres make surprise Jackson Merrill move for injury returnBenjamin Adducchio ·

“I didn't feel it, but I know a few guys have said that to me but I didn't feel it in the ribs, mainly forearm,” he said.”

In addition, Bergert gave credit to the Padres bullpen for providing relief and getting the job done.

“It was great,” he said. “One of my goals today was to go out and get some innings for them and wasn't able to do that today, but them being able to do that and being tired and sore it was very cool to watch.”

Adrian Morejon came in and threw two scoreless innings. Then, Jason Adam threw 1.2 innings with a strikeout and no runs.

Also, Jeremiah Estrada added two strikeouts in 1.1 innings pitched. Finally, Padres closer Robert Suarez, recently suspended for hitting Shohei Ohtani, sealed the deal.

Additionally, Bergert talked about the hectic Padres schedule in which they had virtually one day off in a month. He spoke about his performance and that of the team as a whole.

“I think we handle it pretty well. I feel like myself I could have been better over the stretch and go deeper in the games, but as a team as a whole no-one's really complaining, everyone's just kind of getting ready for the next day.

Bergert's X Rays on his forearm came back negative.