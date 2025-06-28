The San Diego Padres have not been the same without Michael King. The Padres' ace pitcher suffered a shoulder injury against the Seattle Mariners on May 18 and has not pitched since. Dylan Cease has done his best to step up for San Diego manager Mike Shildt, but having King and Yu Darvish on the injured list has hurt the team. However, Padres fans finally got some good news.

For the first month of his recovery, the former New York Yankee could not throw at all. According to San Diego Tribune writer Kevin Acee, King is back to playing catch and has done so multiple times this week. The seven-year pro is just happy to be making progress, his sights set on his eventual return to the mound.

“We kind of map out the week but know that it’s written in pencil,” King said. “It was really hard when I couldn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. But now that I can see it, it’s a lot easier.”

It has been a long, tough journey for King, who has been dominant since transitioning from the bullpen to a starter role. He supplanted Cease as the Padres' ace last season, much to the joy of Shildt. However, San Diego's manager wants him back as soon as possible, in any capacity.

Article Continues Below

Darvish's return could come sooner than King's. The 38-year-old completed three simulated innings on Wednesday on the Single-A level. He told reporters that he hopes to pitch in a minor league game soon. The team has set his timetable for a return in mid-July.

King, on the other hand, is not expected back until after the All-Star break. Until then Shildt will rely on Cease to lead the way for the Padres on the mound. While it has thrown San Diego's rhythm off, it could end up being a blessing in disguise.

In King's absence, the Padres faced off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in two series. San Diego went 2-5 in those seven games, but were without King and Darvish in all of them. Shildt and the Padres don't play the Dodgers again until mid-August, well after both pitcher's tentative return dates.

Shildt will have two additional weapons to throw at Shohei Ohtani and Co.. Because of the chippy nature of their last series, all eyes will be on the Padres and Dodgers when they duke it out again. San Diego would love to have King back by then, and he took a step in the right direction this week.