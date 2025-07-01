The next World Baseball Classic isn't until 2026, but teams around the world are beginning to create their rosters for the upcoming tournament. Team USA has already named Aaron Judge as the captain for the upcoming tournament, while other nations are beginning to name their players. San Diego Padres star Manny Machado is one player who has finally made a final decision on the worldwide tournament.

Reports indicate that the 32-year-old third baseman plans to play for the Dominican Republic when the World Baseball Classic begins next spring, according to baseball reporter Shawn Spradling. This will be the third time in Manny Machado's career that he'll participate in the WBC.

“Manny Machado confirms he intends to play in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.”

This is great news for the Dominican Republic, which suffered an early exit from the big tournament in 2023. The team hopes to improve and go on a much deeper run in 2026, and having Manny Machado at third base goes a long way. The six-time All-Star proved to be a worthy asset for the Dominican Republic back in 2017 when he was named the “El Ministro de la Defensa” for his spectacular play on defense.

Machado has consistently been one of the best third basemen in MLB throughout his career. He was one of the rare instances where someone made their big league debut at just 19 years old. Manny Machado began his career with the Baltimore Orioles before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018. He signed with the Padres the following offseason and has been in San Diego ever since.

Manny Machado has some time before he must partake in the World Baseball Classic. The highly anticipated tournament does not begin until March 2026. The first games of the tournament kick off on March 5, with the championship game being on March 17.