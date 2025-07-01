The next World Baseball Classic isn't until 2026, but teams around the world are beginning to create their rosters for the upcoming tournament. Team USA has already named Aaron Judge as the captain for the upcoming tournament, while other nations are beginning to name their players. San Diego Padres star Manny Machado is one player who has finally made a final decision on the worldwide tournament.

Reports indicate that the 32-year-old third baseman plans to play for the Dominican Republic when the World Baseball Classic begins next spring, according to baseball reporter Shawn Spradling. This will be the third time in Manny Machado's career that he'll participate in the WBC.

“Manny Machado confirms he intends to play in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.”

This is great news for the Dominican Republic, which suffered an early exit from the big tournament in 2023. The team hopes to improve and go on a much deeper run in 2026, and having Manny Machado at third base goes a long way. The six-time All-Star proved to be a worthy asset for the Dominican Republic back in 2017 when he was named the “El Ministro de la Defensa” for his spectacular play on defense.

Machado has consistently been one of the best third basemen in MLB throughout his career. He was one of the rare instances where someone made their big league debut at just 19 years old. Manny Machado began his career with the Baltimore Orioles before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018. He signed with the Padres the following offseason and has been in San Diego ever since.

Manny Machado has some time before he must partake in the World Baseball Classic. The highly anticipated tournament does not begin until March 2026. The first games of the tournament kick off on March 5, with the championship game being on March 17.

More San Diego Padres News
San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill (3) celebrates after the Padres beat the Washington Nationals 1-0 at Petco Park.
Padres’ Jackson Merrill steals HR with incredible grab vs. PhilliesRichard Pereira ·
Jun 16, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) dives safely into home plate as Miami Marlins catcher Liam Hicks (34) looks on in the ninth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Phillies’ Brandon Marsh avoids tag with incredible swim moveMike Gianakos ·
San Diego Padres left fielder Gavin Sheets (30) celebrates with the dugout after hitting a double during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Petco Park.
Gavin Sheets does it all for Padres vs. RedsAbdullah Imran ·
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) pitches during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Petco Park.
Padres Michael King takes crucial step towards injury returnZachary Howell ·
New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) waves to the fans after defeating the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.
Padres’ A.J. Preller drops truth bomb on Juan Soto trade with NationalsColin Loughran ·
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre.
2 sneaky trades Padres must make to boost World Series chancesCameron Zunkel ·