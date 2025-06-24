The San Diego Padres are playing well of late, having won three of their last four games, including the last two of the just concluded Kansas City Royals series at Petco Park. The Padres will look to keep it going when they kick off a three-game series against the visiting Washington Nationals this Monday evening.

Making the night more exciting for Padres fans are the team's fantastic Fernando Tatis Jr. bobblehead giveaways, as mentioned as well by MLB on social media.

“The Padres are giving away this incredible Fernando Tatis Jr. bat flip bobblehead … that spins 🔥,” MLB shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) before the game.

The bobblehead figure features a bat that rotates, designed to imitate Tatis' batflips.

Here's more about the bobblehead from MLB's website: “Your head will spin if you don’t get your hands on this electrifying bobblehead, limited to the first 40,000 fans in attendance. The Tatis Jr. Bat Flip Bobblehead, presented by SERVPRO, features Nando and a 360-degree rotating bat flip!”

Most fans seem to love the bobblehead based on the reactions to MLB's post.

“That is awesome!” shared an X user.

“I want one or a dozen,” chimed in a commenter, who is 100 percent sold on the bobblehead's look and feature.

“A spinning Tatis bat flip? That’s not a bobblehead — that’s art in motion. 🔥🌀,” read a different comment.

“This is going to sell out quick,” another commenter noted.

“Finally a bobblehead that looks like the player! This is dope!” said a fan.

“OH MY GOD CAN A PADRES FAN PLEASE GET ME ONE I AM BEGGING,” an overly excited fan posted.

“A bobble head where the head stays still and the body moves,” critiqued a fan.

Tatis will enter the Nationals series slashing .268/.359/.460 so far in the 2025 MLB regular season. The two-time All-Star has 14 home runs to go with 11 doubles, 34 RBIs and 15 stolen bases through 75 games. While his batting average isn't much to write home about, he has a 127 OPS+ with a solid .293 BABIP and an 11.2 percent walk rate — his second-best in a season so far in his career in the big leagues.