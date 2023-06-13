Adidas and the Italian national team have joined forces to create a special edition kit in honor of the team's 125th anniversary, reported by goal.com. The kit, featuring a stunning white and gold design, will make its debut during Italy's semi-final game against Spain in the UEFA Nations League on June 15.

The choice of white and gold perfectly captures the timeless elegance befitting such a significant milestone. The kit incorporates unique details, including the Italian national football team's shield adorned with a golden laurel wreath, as well as commemorative elements honoring the 125th anniversary. The iconic adidas three stripes have also been transformed into a golden hue, adding to the overall majestic appearance of the kit.

Drawing inspiration from the team's first-ever uniform worn in their inaugural match against France in 1910, the kit exudes a nostalgic and retro vibe reminiscent of the original jerseys. This nod to history adds a sense of heritage and tradition to the design.

The special edition kit will be packaged in a limited edition white box, which contains the jersey, shorts, and socks. Additionally, a postcard depicting the Italian national team in 1910, prior to their historic debut, will be included, adding an extra touch of nostalgia to the package.

Fans eager to get their hands on this unique kit can purchase it from Wednesday, June 14, directly from the adidas website. The collection offers various items, allowing supporters to fully embrace the celebratory spirit surrounding Italy's 125th anniversary.

With its exquisite design and thoughtful details, the adidas x Italy 125th anniversary kit offers fans a chance to celebrate the team's rich history and future successes in style.