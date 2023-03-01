adidas Basketball is celebrating Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard’s 71-point game against the Houston Rockets with special pricing on Dame 8 footwear.

Dame 8 footwear is available for $71 for a limited time starting on March 1. Prices normally could range from $95 to $140 depending on the footwear.

adidas Basketball is also celebrating Damian Lillard’s performance by donating $71,000 to a charity of his choice to further the great impact he has made in his community.

To honor the performance”From O to 71″ Remember The Why billboards were placed in Portland and Oakland, Lillard’s hometown, ahead of the Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors game on Tuesday night. The Warriors won that game 123-105, and Lillard scored 25 points in 35 minutes in the loss.

adidas Basketball Brand Marketing Director Jon Shaw explained the meaning behind the billboard in a press release.

“Dame’s Why is rooted in his foundations in Oakland and commitment to the Blazer franchise, with both playing integral roles in his journey,” said Shaw. “Focusing on his number, the letter ‘O’ and its representation for Oakland, we have paired this with a picture of him from his middle school playing days, mirrored with record breaking ’71’ and a picture of him in uniform from Sunday night.”

Lillard and the Trail Blazers sit on the outside looking in when it comes to the play-in tournament. They are 29-32, half a game back of the New Orleans Pelicans at 30-32.

As Lillard tries to propel his team to the play-in tournament, adidas Basketball is celebrating his historic performance against the Rockets with discounts that fans can take advantage of.