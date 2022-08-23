‘It’s dudes with families out here who haven’t got a job because of this KD s***’: Patrick Beverley’s Kevin Durant rant after trade request 180

The Kevin Durant situation brought plenty of rumors and reports over the past few months. For NBA fans, it was entertaining. For media, it produced no shortage of content. For Kevin Durant, it was nothing new. But for NBA free agents looking for a contract, it was reportedly a frustrating and difficult scenario. Patrick Beverley dropped a harsh reality after Kevin Durant rescinded his trade request and decided to remain in Brooklyn with the Nets.

“Yal can sit and don’t say nothing but that ain’t cool. It’s dudes with families out here who haven’t got a job because of this KD s***. And to be on and off ain’t cool. Blessing Gang,” Beverley said via Twitter.

Beverley wasn’t the only player to voice his frustration. Isaiah Thomas echoed a similar sentiment on Twitter.

“Finally lol. Can we sign now lol.”

Kevin Durant received most of the attention during the offseason. His presence on the trade market caused teams to focus on him and him alone. After all, acquiring a star such as KD could realistically alter a franchise.

In the end, Durant’s Nets scenario wasn’t the main culprit for free agents such as Thomas not being signed. There were plenty of teams who were not even linked to KD who could have reached out. With that being said, Durant’s uncertain situation did not help the free agent market by any means either. So Patrick Beverley and Isaiah Thomas are not in the wrong to feel upset about the way it all transpired.