All that drama for nothing. Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have reportedly mended fences and are now planning to enter the 2022-23 season with the renewed goal for an NBA championship.

After an offseason filled with drama following Durant’s trade demand, the former MVP has gotten on the same page with the Nets brass of GM Sean marks, owner Joe Tsai, and head coach Steve Nash. The group had reportedly met in Los Angeles on Monday, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

In a statement from Nets GM Sean Marks: "We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn." After June 30 trade request, Kevin Durant will stay with the Nets. https://t.co/V0rd8fSQLr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 23, 2022

Sean Marks himself made the announcement on the Nets’ official Twitter account.

“Steve Nash and I, together with Joe Tsaia and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday. We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn,” said Sean Marks in the statement.

The largest domino has now fallen in an NBA offseason that has largely awaited the conclusion of the Kevin Durant saga.

It’s been more than a month since KD had demanded a trade out of Brooklyn. That has led to exploratory talks throughout the league that all seemed far from materializing. The Nets had seemingly been asking for the world in exchange for their best player with the hopes of reconciliation down the line once nothing comes of the trade talks.

It’s been messy and at times looked like a divorce was a foregone conclusion, but the Nets have managed to talk Durant off the ledge. Now it’s time to make sure he stays put and has the pieces necessary to contend next season.