Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who played alongside LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2018 to 2021, admitted he sometimes finds it hard to watch the Purple and Gold play this 2022-23 season.
The Lakers have struggled in their first 10 games of the season. After a 0-5 start, they won back-to-back games against the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans. However, they have since lost three straight while showing little indication that they can turn things around.
While KCP wishes nothing but the best for his former team, he did note his observation that the Lakers have no chemistry and grit at all. He also pointed out that James himself doesn’t look like his old self who plays with passion and tons of energy.
Angelo Guinhawa ·
“Just watching the games, it just looks like there’s no basketball over there,” Caldwell-Pope said, via Sports Center. “It’s just playing pickup. It’s hard to watch sometimes. So from me to him, just get the team together, and I just want to see that spark in him again. I don’t think I see that spark in Bron. So, hopefully, he can get it back.”
Sure enough, the whole Lakers fanbase is wishing the same as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. While LeBron James is still putting up big numbers whenever he plays, the fact is he’s no longer as efficient and dominant as he was before.
James’ 3-point shooting has been his biggest issue, though as KCP highlighted, it looks like he has lost the edge that has allowed him to rule the NBA for decades.
While Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook need to play better for the Lakers to win, there is no doubt they can only go as far as LeBron can take them.