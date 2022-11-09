By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who played alongside LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2018 to 2021, admitted he sometimes finds it hard to watch the Purple and Gold play this 2022-23 season.

The Lakers have struggled in their first 10 games of the season. After a 0-5 start, they won back-to-back games against the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans. However, they have since lost three straight while showing little indication that they can turn things around.

While KCP wishes nothing but the best for his former team, he did note his observation that the Lakers have no chemistry and grit at all. He also pointed out that James himself doesn’t look like his old self who plays with passion and tons of energy.