‘It’s not about the bag’: Jamal Crawford’s strong message to youngsters with NBA dreams

Jamal Crawford may have a coaching career ahead of him. The former NBA star recently sent a strong message to young basketball players.

“Y’all say the bag,” Crawford said. “I’m not bragging but I think I have a pretty decent sized bag. But it’s not about the bag all the time. You gotta know how to play the game the right way. The more you can work with a team, the longer you will play.”

Jamal Crawford undeniably had a bag of his own. He featured some of the sweetest handles in the league to go along with a beautiful jumper. Crawford, who last played during the 2019-2020 campaign, is considered to be one of the best 6th men of all-time. He easily could have started for most of the teams he played for. But Crawford turned the 6th man role into an art form. He understood what was best for the team.

Jamal Crawford lived out his words. He understands that winning is about more than talent. It is about coming together as a team and playing an unselfish brand of basketball.

Crawford finished his career with a points per game average of just under 15. He had the talent to easily post more than 15 points per game throughout his career. But as aforementioned, he truly was all about winning. With that being said, he enjoyed some tremendous individual moments on the court as well.

Young basketball players would be wise to take Jamal Crawford’s advice and implement it into their games.