The Dallas Mavericks’ Klay Thompson was on video playing alongside Michael Beasley and other pro players in a pick-up game at a recent open run. Thompson, who will start the second year of the $50 million contract he signed back in July 2024, looked in prime fitness as he showed off his characteristic jumper and even dropped a three-pointer.

One half of the Splash Brothers alongside Stephen Curry when Thompson played for the Golden State Warriors, the 35-year-old started all 72 regular-season games for Dallas last season. Spending an average of 27.3 minutes on the court, he averaged 14 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Fans will be delighted to see that the former Warriors star is keeping fit during the offseason. Thompson drops all of his shots in the video and even seemed switched on, on defense.

Mavericks' Klay Thompson gives advice to 76ers rookie

He was practicing with newly drafted Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe at a gym, where he gave the youngster advice from his time as an NBA rookie. Thompson was himself a first-round pick back during the 2011 NBA Draft when the Warriors picked him 11th overall.

Needless to say, Thompson is preparing for the upcoming season as the Mavericks will be without Kyrie Irving, who will be out until around January 2026. However, Dallas seems poised to be able to call upon a fit and firing Klay Thompson instead.

A four-time NBA champion and five-time All-Star, Thompson may not be dropping the same kind of numbers that he once did. He underwent a torn ACL back in the 2019 NBA Finals, which kept him out for two full seasons but continues to be a crucial piece in the Mavericks’ rotation, especially after the arrival of Cooper Flagg.

Mavericks fans will be hoping he can further the same type of mentorship to their young stars, which includes the likes of Max Christie, Kessler Edwards, and Derrick Lively II in addition to the incoming Flagg.