The NBA announced a rule change ahead of the 2025 NBA Summer League, confirming a statistical adjustment that will impact how long-distance heaves at the end of quarters are recorded during all upcoming Summer League competitions.

The league shared the change via X, formerly known as Twitter, just hours before Summer League play begins with the California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer League. The 2K26 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is scheduled to follow, tipping off on Thursday, July 10, and running through Sunday, July 20.

“As tested during the 2024–25 NBA G League season and in effect for all 2025 NBA summer leagues, an unsuccessful end-of-period ‘heave' will be recorded as a team—not individual—missed field goal attempt when all of the following criteria are met,” the NBA stated in its official post.

The change applies under three specific conditions:

The field goal attempt occurs within the final three seconds of the first three periods of a game.

The attempt is taken from beyond the outer edge of the center circle extended, approximately 36 feet from the basket.

The play originates in the backcourt.

NBA Summer League kicks off with top rookies and new stat rule after G League trial run

The decision to test the rule more broadly in Summer League follows its use during the most recent G League season. It reflects a continued effort by the league to refine how statistical outcomes are measured in rare but high-profile moments.

The California Classic opens Summer League action on Saturday, featuring several notable matchups and rookie debuts. The Miami Heat will face the San Antonio Spurs at 4:30 p.m. ET. Miami is expected to feature No. 20 overall pick Kasparas Jakucionis, while San Antonio’s rotation includes No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper. The game will be followed by the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Golden State Warriors at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Lakers will showcase second-year players Bronny James and Dalton Knecht.

Simultaneously, the Salt Lake City Summer League will also begin Saturday. The Memphis Grizzlies are set to face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPNU. The night concludes with a high-profile matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. That game will feature No. 3 overall pick V.J. Edgecombe for Philadelphia and No. 5 overall pick Ace Bailey for Utah.

Both the California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer League will run through Tuesday before shifting attention to the main 2K26 Summer League event in Las Vegas. Teams across the league will use the events to evaluate rookies, second-year players, and other emerging talent ahead of the 2025–26 NBA season.