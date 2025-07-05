Deandre Ayton’s decision to join the Los Angeles Lakers was reportedly influenced by the opportunity to play alongside Luka Doncic, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. The two former top picks are both 26 years old and enter the 2025-26 season as central pieces in the Lakers' retooled roster.

In a recent report, Scotto detailed the factors behind Ayton’s choice to sign with Los Angeles following his buyout from the Portland Trail Blazers.

“Ayton ultimately decided the Lakers were the best basketball fit and allowed him the opportunity to join forces with Luka Doncic, who’s the same age and considered the best playmaker in the NBA in Ayton’s eyes,” Scotto wrote.

The former No. 1 overall pick reportedly views Doncic’s playmaking ability as a critical factor, drawing from previous successful experiences playing with elite guards such as Chris Paul and Ricky Rubio during his time in Phoenix. Ayton is said to be optimistic about replicating that level of offensive synergy in Los Angeles.

Ayton signed with the Lakers on Wednesday, just days after the Trail Blazers bought out his contract ahead of the opening of NBA free agency. The two-year deal is worth $8.1 million and includes a player option for the 2026–27 season. Factoring in the buyout agreement, Ayton is expected to earn $34 million combined this upcoming season.

Ayton first gained national recognition as a key contributor to the Phoenix Suns’ run to the 2021 NBA Finals, where they lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks. He anchored the team’s interior defense and played a vital role in their postseason success, averaging 15.8 points and 11.8 rebounds on 65.8% shooting over 22 playoff games that year.

In addition to the Lakers, Ayton received exploratory interest from several other contending teams. According to Scotto, the Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Milwaukee Bucks all inquired about the 26-year-old center before he finalized a deal with Los Angeles. Milwaukee ultimately agreed to a separate deal with Myles Turner, narrowing Ayton’s remaining options.

Ayton played 40 games with Portland during the 2024-25 season, averaging 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 block per game. He shot 56.6% from the field while logging 30.1 minutes per contest. While injuries limited his availability, Ayton remained an efficient interior presence when healthy.

The addition of Ayton is part of the Lakers' ongoing roster overhaul following their first-round playoff exit. With the departure of Anthony Davis in the midseason trade that brought Doncic from Dallas, Los Angeles had a clear need for a frontcourt anchor. Ayton, a physical interior presence with a strong pick-and-roll game, is expected to complement Doncic’s offensive creation and help stabilize the Lakers’ defense.

Doncic, acquired in February, played 28 games with the Lakers and averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. His reputation as one of the league’s premier playmakers has become a magnet for potential free agent targets, with Ayton being the latest to cite that as a key factor in joining the team.

The Lakers are expected to continue evaluating additional roster moves as they build around Doncic heading into the 2025-26 campaign.