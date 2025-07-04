One day after the Denver Nuggets hired Jared Dudley as an assistant coach, he gave credit where credit is due.

On Friday, the former player and assistant to the Dallas Mavericks thanked Jason Kidd and Nico Harrison. On his X page, he gave a shout-out to both for helping him along and expressed excitement at working with David Adelman.

“Thankful For Coach Kidd and Nico for giving me the opportunity to go from a Player to front bench coach.. Excited for my next chapter with Coach Adelman and the Denver Nuggets! Let’s get it!”

Dudley was an assistant coach with the Mavericks for four years (2021-2025). During that time, he was in tuned with the development aspect of the game. He saw the Mavericks make it to the Western Conference Finals twice as well as winning the title in 2024.

Prior to that, he played 14 years in the NBA. Dudley played for several times during his career. Among them were the Charlotte Bobcats, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, and Los Angeles Lakers.

In 2020, he won a championship with the Lakers.

As for the Nuggets, they are fresh off a season in which they went 50-32 in the Western Conference. They lost to the eventual champion, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in seven games in the second round.

Before the playoffs, the Nuggets' regular season came to a chaotic end. They abruptly fired coach Mike Malone and GM Calvin Booth and brought in Adeleman as interim head coach.

Jared Dudley's journey from the Mavericks to the Nuggets

Dudley's last year with the Mavericks coincided with a landmark time for the franchise. A season marred by the historic trading of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.

Not to mention the subsequent haranguing of Nico Harrison with “Fire Nico!” chants reverberating around Dallas. Now he is taking his pedigree to a franchise also looking to turn the corner in the Nuggets.

Dudley will provide expertise that is destined to resonate with the players.