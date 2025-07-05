Lottery picks usually carve out a solid NBA career. As a result, it isn't surprising that most championship teams feature several NBA Draft lottery picks who transform into stars. However, some franchises just have a knack in finding the diamonds in the rough to build their championship squads. After looking at the NBA teams that won championships with the most lottery picks, let's look at the 10 NBA teams that won a championship with the fewest lottery picks.

Check out the gallery.

10. 2022-23 Denver Nuggets – 5

Lottery Picks: Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green

The Denver Nuggets solidified themselves as a legitimate threat in the Western Conference thanks to the fine play of Nikola Jokic, who was drafted in the second round. The Nuggets didn't exactly have much star power. However, Jokic's dominance coupled with the team's efficient offense allowed them to run away with the 2023 NBA title.

6 (tie). 2009-10 Los Angeles Lakers – 4

Lottery Picks: Pau Gasol, Adam Morrison, Lamar Odom, Andrew Bynum

Kobe Bryant did a serious carry job with the Los Angeles Lakers at a time he was trying to prove to the world that he could win without Shaquille O'Neal. After finally winning one in 2009, a minor roster change gave the Lakers a new look. Although there were fewer lottery picks, the Purple and Gold had just enough to accomplish a repeat.

6 (tie). 2006-07 San Antonio Spurs – 4

Lottery Picks: Tim Duncan, Melvin Ely, Robert Horry, Eric Williams

If there was a team that loves to build their championship teams from the ground up, it'd be the San Antonio Spurs. And their 2007 NBA championship run certainly epitomizes their brand. Led by Tim Duncan, San Antonio would capture the championship at the expense of a LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers. Interestingly, its other main guns in Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker weren't even lottery picks, but international prospects who made a name for themselves in the NBA.

6 (tie). 2002-03 San Antonio Spurs – 4

Lottery Picks: Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Danny Ferry, Kevin Willis

Prior to their 2007 championship campaign, the team was also on-brand in their 2003 run. Led once again by Tim Duncan, the team was already dealing with the aging legs of David Robinson and Kevin Willis in the frontcourt. However, Robinson certainly saved his remaining gas for the last dance, pouring in a solid 13-point, 17-rebound performance to clinch the title.

6 (tie). 2023-24 Boston Celtics – 4

Lottery Picks: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford

The Boston Celtics finally got over the championship hump in the 2023-24 season under the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown era. Boston assembled a roster that had a dangerous starting five. With a healthy lineup, the Celtics were unstoppable, as teams had trouble guarding all five players on the floor. To make matters more interesting, only four players on their roster were lottery picks.

4 (tie). 2004-05 San Antonio Spurs – 3

Lottery Picks: Tim Duncan, Robert Horry, Glenn Robinson

Article Continues Below

Another Spurs team that made this list is the 2005 championship squad. This Spurs squad was built around Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker. Only Duncan is the lottery pick among the three. The two others on the team are knockdown shooter Robert Horry and two-time All-Star Glenn Robinson, who was nearing the end of his career. Despite having not much star power, Gregg Popovich proved that those three were his reliable wards.

4 (tie). 2007-08 Boston Celtics – 3

Lottery Picks: Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen

After underwhelming seasons, the Boston Celtics swung for the fences in the 2007 offseason by bringing in Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to form a trio with Paul Pierce. The Celtics invested all their championship hopes in their newly formed big three. In order to fill the supporting cast, Boston was limited to signing veterans for cheap. In the end, it was all worth it as the Celtics captured banner No. 17.

2 (tie). 2020-21 Milwaukee Bucks – 1

Lottery Pick: Brook Lopez

The Milwaukee Bucks were built around the Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo, a raw prospect who successfully evolved into a two-time NBA MVP. And in dominant fashion, Antetokounmpo carried the Bucks to the franchise's first NBA championship in 50 years. Surprisingly, there was only one lottery pick on the team, and that was stretch big man Brook Lopez.

2 (tie). 2013-14 San Antonio Spurs – 1

Lottery Pick: Tim Duncan

It's crazy to think that the 2014 San Antonio Spurs basically ended the Miami Heat's Big Three era with Tim Duncan as their only lottery pick. To put things into perspective, the Heat were gunning for a three-peat led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh surrounded by elite role players. On the other hand, the Spurs leaned on unselfish basketball, executed by a young Kawhi Leonard and the franchise's iconic trio.

1. 2018-19 Toronto Raptors – 0

Lottery Picks: None

The Toronto Raptors certainly made history at the 2019 NBA Finals by winning the franchise's first title. But in doing so, they brought down the Warriors dynasty in historic fashion by doing so without any lottery pick on their roster. Although lottery pick Jonas Valanciunas was on the roster at one point, the Raptors traded him prior to the trade deadline in exchange for second-round pick Marc Gasol. Spearheaded by Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, and Fred VanVleet, Toronto's title drought finally ended.