‘It’s time to lock in’: Tyler Herro sends alarming message amid Heat’s early season struggles

Tyler Herro is not panicking. However, the young Miami Heat star isn’t shy about admitting he’s a bit concerned amid the team’s difficult start to the 2022-2023 NBA season. Herro recently sent an alarming message in reference to Miami’s early season troubles, per The Athletic.

“But to say I’m not worried, I don’t know about that,” Herro said, via Sam Amick of The Athletic. “You know, we’re 2-5. And some of the losses haven’t been exactly good losses…We’re not panicking, not hitting the panic button. But like I said, it’s time to lock in.”

Tyler Herro and the Heat are trying to find their footing. They have been an NBA Finals contender over the past few years and are projected to make another run this season. The majority of people would chalk up their 2-5 start to an early campaign slump. But Herro understands that Miami needs to lock in sooner rather than later.

Amick asked Tyler Herro if he would consider returning to a bench role to help the Heat. Herro is the reigning 6th Man of the Year, however, he has been vocal on his desire to start. And he did not change his tune despite Miami’s underperformance.

“I want to be a starter, but we’ll see what happens,” Herro said. “You know, I think I’m a starter in the league. But we’ll see what happens.”

The Heat have the talent to turn their season around. Perhaps Herro’s straight forward message will provide energy and motivation for Miami to begin playing at a higher level.