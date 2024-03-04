Jake Paul, the YouTube sensation turned boxer, is making waves in the combat sports world yet again. After a dominating knockout victory over Ryan Bourland in under three minutes, ‘The Problem Child' is eyeing a new challenge – his debut in mixed martial arts, reported by MMA Weekly. In a recent post-fight press conference, Paul threw down the gauntlet, calling out none other than Tony Ferguson, a name synonymous with MMA legend status.
With a confident swagger, Paul expressed his willingness to face any UFC fighter who can break free from their contract. He nonchalantly stated, “That's easy work as far as I am concerned.” The YouTuber turned boxer is not just talking; he's aiming for a PFL-MMA match, and he has Ferguson in his crosshairs.
Addressing the potential matchup, Paul acknowledged Ferguson's recent struggles but emphasized the respect he holds for the MMA veteran. “I don't want to see him go out like that; that would be sad. He's a great guy, we don't want that for Tony.”
Known for strategic matchmaking, Paul sees Tony Ferguson as the perfect opponent – smaller in stature, facing a tough losing streak, and a bit past his prime. Despite critics pointing out his wins against fighters past their prime, Paul remains undeterred, eyeing at least two more fights before the year concludes.
Jake Paul's transition from YouTube sensation to combat sports disruptor continues to captivate fans. Whether in boxing or potentially stepping into the MMA realm, ‘The Problem Child' is ensuring that he stays in the limelight, calling out legends and chasing victories to solidify his status in the fight game.