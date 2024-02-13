UFC star Sean Strickland wants to fight for a $1 million showdown with Jake Paul, but he claims the UFC bosses have snubbed the idea

UFC star Sean Strickland has thrown his hat into the ring for a $1 million showdown with Jake Paul, but he claims the UFC bosses have snubbed the idea due to legal constraints, reported by Mirror. Paul, known for his unconventional forays into the fight game, challenged Strickland to a bout after a dominant sparring session against streamer Sneako.

Paul proposed a fight in Puerto Rico, offering Strickland a cool $1 million if he emerged victorious. However, the catch was that if Strickland were to be knocked down, he'd have to get a “Betr” tattoo. Despite the tempting offer, Strickland revealed on his YouTube channel that the UFC contract prevents him from accepting paid fights outside the promotion.

In his YouTube video, Strickland expressed his willingness to fight Paul, drawing parallels to Conor McGregor's crossover bout with Floyd Mayweather. However, according to Strickland, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell explained that Paul's fights don't generate revenue, as his target audience is predominantly children who don't purchase pay-per-views.

Undeterred, Strickland offered to fight Paul for free and challenged him to come to Vegas for a face-to-face discussion. He also took a swipe at Paul, stating, “I got knocked out by a wild champion kickboxer and two-time UFC champion. You got beat by a part-time boxer you tried to use to pad your record. You’re an embarrassment to yourself, to me, and to the world.”

Paul's manager, Nakisa Bidarian, responded to Strickland's claims, suggesting that either Strickland or Campbell is not being truthful. Bidarian highlighted the crossover appeal of Jake Paul, attracting the same audience that follows influencers invited to events like PowerSlap, thus disputing Strickland's assertions about Paul's fan base.