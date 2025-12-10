UFC 323 was the last pay-per-view card of the 2025 calendar year. Because of the promotion's new deal with Paramount, PPVs are officially done with for the time being, and they certainly ended on a crazy note. Two of the biggest upsets of the year occurred in championship bouts at UFC 323, as Alexandre Pantoja and Merab Dvalishvili both looked unstoppable before they were dethroned.

In the UFC, anybody can win at any given time because all it takes is one punch to end a fighter's night. The saying that somebody has a “fighter's chance” stems from this idea, and there have certainly been some massive underdog wins throughout the UFC's history. So, check out the gallery to see the seven most surprising UFC losses that happened specifically in the year of 2025.

7. Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen, UFC Fight Night Oct. 18

Reinier de Ridder was potentially a win away from a title shot at middleweight. He was expected to take on Fluffy Hernandez in a title eliminator fight of sorts, but Hernandez pulled out of the fight, and de Ridder was given a seemingly easier fight. Brendan Allen was booked as de Ridder's new opponent, fresh off losing two of his last three fights.

De Ridder, meanwhile, was highly acclaimed for his ability in the clinch and the killer power in his knees. De Ridder is massive for a 185-pounder, and he has plenty of grappling, too. The former ONE fighter had plenty of experience under the bright lights, too, as he was a double champion in his previous MMA promotion.

Nothing that made de Ridder a hyped up contender was prevalent when he took on Allen. De Ridder was manhandled for four rounds and eventually threw in the towel on the stool in between rounds. De Ridder became the latest in a long line of fighters over the last couple of years who joined the UFC after finding success in a lesser promotion, just to learn that the UFC is a whole different beast.

6. Chase Hooper vs. Alexander Hernandez, UFC 319

Chase Hooper is one of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu technicians in the UFC. He thrives getting his opponents to tap out, and his youth and a lack of striking had yet to slow him down. The 26-year-old had won five straight fights heading into a UFC 319 matchup against Alexander Hernandez.

Hooper started to gain popularity not just for his in-octagon work, but for his youthful energy and an ability to connect with younger generations. The hype train was derailed in the closing seconds of round one, though, as Hernandez connected a straight right with Hooper's face that sent him crumbling to the canvas floor. Hernandez is young enough that he has plenty of time to bounce back, but the loss to Hernandez was certainly shocking.

5. Alexandre Pantoja vs. Joshua Van, UFC 323

Joshua Van became the second youngest UFC champion ever when he collected a win over Alexandre Pantoja. He was given a title shot because he had one of the most entertaining fights ever against Brandon Royval, in which the two fighters set the record for significant strikes in a three-round bout.

While Van certainly is an electric boxer, few expected him to beat the more well-rounded Pantoja, especially in a five-round fight. Pantoja was coming off five straight title wins because of his ability to thrive in both stand-up and as a grappler. However, he broke his shoulder just 26 seconds into the fight.

It was a freak injury, and it is far from a sure thing that Van was going to be the better man inside the octagon at UFC 323. He is the one who currently has the belt wrapped around his waist, though.

4. Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang, UFC Fight Night, Aug. 23

Johnny Walker is a fan-favorite because of his entertaining fighting style and goofy personality, but he has perhaps become most well-known for being knocked out in vicious fashion. While he has had flashes at times throughout his career, it was assumed that Walker had taken too much damage in recent years to give Zhang Mingyang a run for his money.

Walker hadn't had his hand raised in three straight fights. Mingyang, meanwhile, looked like the future of the light heavyweight division coming into his fight with Walker. He had collected nothing but first-round knockout wins dating all the way back to 2019. Mingyang was dominating the fight in the first round, but Walker's calf kicks sent him crashing to the canvas. Walker then finished the deal while Mingyang was grounded.

Mingyang's loss was all the more shocking because it came in home territory in what was the UFC's first event in China in six years. Walker isn't consistent enough to be a championship-level fighter, but perhaps he can find a niche as a gatekeeper going forward.

3. Carlos Vera vs. Josias Musasa, UFC Fight Night March 15

Josias Musasa was an electric prospect known for his knockout power. The KO Wizard was expected to run through Carlos Vera, an old fighter who only had one UFC fight – a loss – to his name. Instead, in the first round of action, Vera put Musasa down with a head kick. He then followed that up with a triangle choke in which Musasa was forced to tap out.

Vera's shocking victory completely altered Musasa's trajectory, as he'd go on to lose again after his March 15 defeat. Vera was a +600 underdog heading into fight night.

2. Raoni Barcelos vs. Payton Talbott, UFC 311

Payton Talbott's unique tattoo and unusual MMA personality helped skyrocket him into superstar status as a prospect, but he certainly has the talent to justify the hype. However, fans had to wonder if he was fraudulent when he lost to Raoni Barcelos at UFC 311. Barcelos was viewed by fans and oddsmakers as just another tune-up for Talbott in which he could add another win to his then-unblemished record.

Talbott ended up losing a decision, though. He was outclassed, and his wrestling was exposed. Barcelos took him down eight times in the three-round fight to become the fighter with the fourth-longest underdog odds to end up victorious in UFC history. Barcelos was a +710 underdog, and Talbott was favored at -1,150.

Talbott has since bounced back in a big way with two wins in 2025, including one against a former Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling and a former UFC champ-champ in Henry Cejudo. Perhaps it just wasn't Talbott's night, but his loss to Barcelos was certainly a surprise.

1. Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan, UFC 323

Coming into his UFC 323 matchup against Petr Yan, Dvalishvili was already established as the bantamweight G.O.A.T. He also had a 50-45 victory over Yan already, in which he scored 11 takedowns and landed 147 strikes. Yan made it clear that a hand injury limited him in that fight, but it was assumed that it was just an excuse, and the second iteration of their rivalry was expected to end in a similar fashion to the first time they squared off.

After all, Dvalishvili looked unstoppable during and leading up to his title run. He was one of the most active champions ever, as UFC 323 was his fourth title defense of the year. Dvalishvili pursues takedowns with relentless pursuit, and he has a gas tank that never seems to empty, so everybody assumed he'd add another win to his resume during Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2.

Instead, Yan dominated the fight, completely turning the tables on what all MMA fans thought they knew. He stuffed Dvalishvili's takedowns, limited his grip strength with elbows to the forearms, and showcased a variety of unique strikes. It resulted in Yan raising his arm and becoming the new Bantamweight Champion, a title he had held before, but one few fans thought would be possible again.