When Bryan Battle first stepped into the national spotlight as the UFC’s The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 winner, he carried the distinction of being a hungry underdog who turned opportunity into reality. Now, three years later, “The Butcher” has been released by the UFC after another weight miss. Now he is signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL), a transition that signals both a fresh start and a potential breakout moment in his career.

𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: @BryanBattle10 has signed to the Professional Fighters League! ✍️ “Ya know what im saying?” 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/A1OiEZqqWG — PFL (@PFLMMA) September 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

The announcement was made this week after Battle shared the news on social media, confirming his spot within one of MMA’s fastest-rising promotions. Known for his laid-back charm and repeated post-fight phrase, “Ya know what I’m saying?”, the 29-year-old fighter from Charlotte, North Carolina will now look to carve a path in an organization that prides itself on its seasonal, tournament-style format. For fans of the PFL, Battle’s arrival adds both intrigue and depth to one of the most competitive rosters in the sport.

From TUF Winner to UFC Veteran

Bryan Battle’s rise through the UFC proved that betting against him was often a mistake. He emerged from The Ultimate Fighter 29 middleweight bracket as a relative unknown but stunned audiences with his technical composure and adaptable fight game. By stopping Gilbert Urbina in the finale, he etched his name into the show’s long history of producing fighters who built legitimate careers at the highest level.

2 years ago, #OnThisDay Bryan Battle became The Ultimate Fighter 29 Middleweight winner, submitting Gilbert Urbina at UFC Vegas 35. pic.twitter.com/oa2RZImKMO — Josh (@JUchiha909) August 28, 2023

From there, Battle demonstrated versatility. He competed across both the middleweight and welterweight divisions, quietly building momentum with a string of victories. His most memorable Octagon moment arguably came in May 2023 when he stopped Gabe Green in just 14 seconds in front of a roaring home crowd at UFC Charlotte. That performance reinforced what made him special: the ability to seize moments and make lasting impressions.

Still, his UFC tenure wasn’t without hurdles. Facing names like Rinat Fakhretdinov and others within a stacked welterweight class, Battle showed stretches of brilliance but also areas where seasoning was still needed. Ultimately, his weight troubles were his demise with numerous weight misses, most recently missing weight in his fight against Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC 319. His UFC release made the allure of the PFL a natural next step.

What the PFL Gets with Battle

The Professional Fighters League has built a brand identity by securing established names while continuing to develop prospects under its tournament structure. By single elimination tournament bracket and a $500,000 prize at stake for each champion, the PFL offers fighters both financial incentive and a clear path to greatness.

Stylistically, PFL fans should expect an aggressive, well-rounded fighter with finishing instincts. Battle’s resume includes submissions, technical knockouts, and highlight-reel moments that showcase adaptability. His willingness to stand and trade, coupled with his underrated ground game, makes him a dangerous addition to any division he competes in. At six feet one with a lanky frame, he has the ability to give opponents matchup difficulties whether he campaigns at welterweight or even revisits middleweight under the PFL banner.

From the organizational standpoint, signing a former UFC TUF winner is also a promotional win. Battle brings name recognition, a built-in fanbase, and an infectious personality. His authentic, everyman approach resonates with crowds—especially when punctuated with his signature phrase, “Ya know what I’m saying?” For a promotion looking to expand its footprint in North America, having fighters who connect emotionally with audiences is invaluable.

There’s also the possibility of major opportunities down the line. Should Battle string together victories in his first season, he’d find himself vying for the biggest payday of his career, with the storyline of a late-blooming TUF winner blossoming into a world champion. Conversely, even if setbacks occur, the PFL’s structure ensures continued spotlight moments rather than long layoff periods. In many ways, it is a tailor-made fit for a fighter entering his prime years.

A New Chapter Ahead

For Bryan Battle, this move comes at a crucial stage in his career. At 29, he is entering what many fighters consider their physical and mental peak. The PFL, on the other hand, thrives on giving fighters the tools and opportunities to control their destiny. Together, both sides benefit from the partnership: the promotion gains a charismatic competitor with proven ability, and the fighter gains a clear pathway to million-dollar ambitions and international exposure.

Fans, too, are winners in this equation. Battle has consistently delivered in both performance and entertainment value, and his presence adds flavor to any stacked PFL card. Whether he becomes a breakout tournament star or simply a beloved character in the league’s evolving narrative, his signing signals yet another reminder of the PFL’s growing influence in global MMA.

As the 2026 PFL season approaches, fights will be announced, brackets set, and anticipation built. One thing is certain: Bryan Battle will arrive ready to leave his mark. Loud, passionate, charismatic, and eager to prove himself—just as he did on reality TV years ago, only this time on a far bigger stage.

And in his words, after every victory, the crowd will likely echo his energy: “Ya know what I’m saying?”