When a middling team gives up a first-round pick in a midseason trade for a player whose contract will be expiring in a few months' time, re-signing them in free agency becomes a must. And that's exactly what the Toronto Raptors did when they agreed with Jakob Poeltl on a four-year, $80 million deal that should keep the 27-year old rim protector in the North until the 2026-27 season.

The Raptors roster was crying out loud for a legitimate rim protector for the majority of the 2022-23 season. Before Poeltl arrived, the Raptors had to play Pascal Siakam, whose preferred position is the four, at center, oftentimes making it difficult for the team to deter would-be scorers at the rim and secure the glass. Upon the Austrian center's arrival, the Raptors began looking like a more functional team, going 15-11 to make a late charge for a play-in tournament spot, only to lose to the Chicago Bulls.

But given the direction the Raptors franchise appears to be heading towards, is keeping Jakob Poeltl on a huge long-term deal the best course of action?

Here are grades for both Poeltl and the Raptors in light of their agreement on a four-year, $80 million deal.

Raptors' grade: B+

The Raptors aren't really in a position to be losing first-round picks, especially one that's just top-six protected, for nothing. But in the months leading up to free agency, that was certainly a possibility. Some analysts thought that it was possible for Jakob Poeltl to spurn the Raptors, instead rejoining the San Antonio Spurs in what could have been an out-and-out heist for a team that was already one of the biggest winners of the offseason.

But thankfully for the Raptors, they very quickly came to terms on an agreement with Poeltl, preventing the franchise that had just lost Fred VanVleet to lose yet another quality player for nothing in free agency. With that context in mind, it's hard to be too tough on the Raptors, even if their other moves in free agency weren't exactly the most ideal allocation of funds.

However, is paying $20 million a year for Jakob Poeltl fair, relative to what other similar players make?

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The center market this offseason wasn't exactly teeming with talent, so Poeltl certainly stood out as one of the best options for teams looking to fortify their frontcourt, perhaps driving his price up. But a price tag of $20 million per year certainly seems like fair market value for the Austrian center. For instance, Clint Capela, a very similar player, will be making around $45 million for the next two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks.

Meanwhile, it's not particularly fair to compare Jakob Poeltl's value to that of Mitchell Robinson's or Robert Williams III's. Robinson and Williams are making around $15 million and $12 million on average on their current deals, which are definitely bargains relative to Poeltl's contract, but those are their rookie-deal extensions, while Poeltl is in the third round of his contract negotiations.

All in all, for what Poeltl provides — 13 points, nine rebounds, and around 1.5 blocks per game — an average of $20 million for four years isn't the worst deal in the world. But still, it's fair to wonder just how far a team that's paying a center who's unable to space the floor that kind of money could go in the playoffs, especially when plodding rim protectors without a sophisticated post game can be played off the court by versatile small-ball lineups.

But that problem isn't yet relevant for the Raptors, a team that appears hell-bent on trying to run it back, but looks likelier than ever to embark on a rebuild.

Jakob Poeltl's grade: A

There wasn't much noise regarding Jakob Poeltl's foray into free agency. But at the end of the day, he lands on a team that may have no other choice but to play him heavy minutes, therefore bolstering his value. And at a price tag of around $20 million per year, his contract won't exactly be too off-putting for teams looking to bolster their rim protection, so he could very well land on a contending team if the Raptors' season goes south.

The departure of Fred VanVleet may hurt Poeltl a bit, given how well those two played off of each other to end the 2022-23 season. But the Raptors should still have plenty of players capable of putting Poeltl in a position to succeed, and the Raptors' litany of sturdy perimeter defenders should help the 27-year old big man have an easier time anchoring the defense.

Jakob Poeltl should have a strong 2023-24 season ahead of him, making him well worth the contract he signed.