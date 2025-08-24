The Milwaukee Brewers are in the midst of a historic summer. They are 42-14 since June 19, far and away the best record in baseball in that stretch. It has secured them the best record in the sport and an inside track at the top seed in the NL Playoffs. All of it comes in the first season of Brewers baseball without Bob Uecker, which was celebrated on Sunday. Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff spoke with MLB.com's Adam McCalvy about the fan support for Uecker.

“You know, we think we’re rock stars here, some more than others,” Woodruff said, per McCalvy. “But, like, he was truly a spectacle here. You can’t get on his level.”

Uecker was born in Milwaukee, played for the Braves while they were still there, and joined the Brewers radio team in 1971. He was the voice of the Crew from then until the end of the 2024 season. He passed away ten days short of his 91st birthday in January.

The Brewers are celebrating their franchise legend on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants. The fans showed up, packing American Family Field to remember the legendary radio broadcaster. Woodruff did not get the start, which went to Chad Patrick, so he got to sit back and admire how the Milwaukee faithful showed up for one of their own.

Uecker's last game was Game 3 of the National League Wild Card series last October. It was a disappointing end, with Devin Williams allowing a game-winning homer to Pete Alonso. Now, the Brewers are flying even higher than they were in 2024, with as good a chance at the pennant as anyone else. They are doing it all for Ueck, and showing that support on Sunday.

The Brewers host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday to begin a four-game set after finishing off their set with the Giants on Sunday.

