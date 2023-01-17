The 2022-23 NBA season has officially hit its halfway mark, so the clock is ticking for teams to make moves. With the Feb. 9 trade deadline almost here, rebuilding organizations such as the San Antonio Spurs could be active in the market by trading away some veterans. One player that should be in many trade rumors is Jakob Poeltl.

The center is averaging 12.3 points, a career-high 9.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. He is also blocking 1.2 shots a night, the best mark on the team. He is shooting 63.2% from the field and 58.7% from the free-throw line, the latter being his personal best since joining the Spurs in the Kawhi Leonard-DeMar DeRozan trade in 2018.

While he is part of the worst scoring defense in the league, which allows 121.7 points per game, Poeltl could bring some value to potential contenders.

With that being said, here are the three best destinations for San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl ahead of the trade deadline.

Boston Celtics

At 33-12, the Boston Celtics have one of the best records in the NBA. The team will likely clinch a playoff spot soon and is a contender for another appearance in the NBA Finals. Still, if there was something that affected Boston in the 2022 Finals, it was depth.

The Celtics often used just seven or eight players against the Golden State Warriors, which might have been a problem. Injuries also made things tougher for Boston, and it remains an issue. This season, Robert Williams has played just 13 games.

Adding Poeltl would serve as an insurance policy for the Celtics in case Williams is not fully ready for the playoffs. The Austrian would be the only traditional rim protector on the roster, which might come in handy against Miami’s Bam Adebayo or Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, for example.

Jakob Poeltl is on an expiring deal and makes $9.4 million. The Celtics could use some of its trade exceptions to absorb his contract. Since they should be playoff contenders for years to come, a late first-round pick could be an asset in the trade.

Golden State Warriors

On the other side of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors are having a disappointing season so far. They are only 22-22 and currently No. 7 in the Western Conference standings, below teams such as the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings.

A major problem the Warriors are facing is on the defensive end. The team is in the bottom five in the league as it allows 117.9 points per contest. For comparison, Golden State had the third-best defense in the 2021-22 season with 105.5 points.

Additionally, the Warriors are in the bottom half in both offensive rebounds for and against. Their 3.8 blocks per game are in the bottom five too.

A player like Poeltl could help the Warriors in those areas. Due to his limitations on offense, he would not take many shots away from Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson. The big man could perform a role similar to Kevon Looney’s but with more blocks and aggressiveness on both sides of the ball.

Golden State could offer some protected first-round picks or a player such as James Wiseman, which would follow the Spurs’ rebuilding phase. Wiseman has been dealing with injuries and has not yet lived up to the No. 2 pick hype. San Antonio could develop him with time while Golden State remains competitive.

Chicago Bulls

Another franchise that was hoping to compete for bigger things in 2022-23 was the Chicago Bulls. Unfortunately for them, things have been far from perfect. They are only 20-24 and currently hold the final spot for the Play-In Tournament.

Something that could help the Bulls is the addition of a true center. Nikola Vučević is more of a floor stretcher than a rim protector. Andre Drummond could to some extent do what Poeltl does, however, his role has significantly decreased in the last couple of seasons.

Chicago is in the bottom 10 in rebounds per game and No. 28 in offensive rebounds. Jakob Poeltl could share the court with Vučević, allowing the two-time All-Star to settle for 3-pointers while he stays close to the basket for second-chance baskets. Also, Poeltl would compensate for the defensive issues of the team’s main players in Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. Teams would often avoid getting to the basket since they would face the Austrian there. Then, they would need to go for 3-pointers or long midrange shots.

Since Poeltl is on an expiring contract, he would not hurt the Bulls’ salary books for the upcoming seasons. With many rumors surrounding the organization on whether it will start rebuilding, the big man could give the Bulls a final breath in competing for bigger things. If it does not work out, the front office can trade away its stars in the offseason without compromising its salary cap.