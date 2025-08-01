The trade deadline has arrived, and while the Cleveland Guardians made some notable moves, Steven Kwan drew the most attention. As contending teams scrambled to land key pieces, Kwan's name surfaced repeatedly in trade rumors. But the All-Star left fielder was still in Cleveland when Thursday's deadline passed.

Multiple sources reported interest in the Gold Glove left-fielder from the Dodgers, Mets, Blue Jays, and Padres. The Padres were the more motivated team to suit Kwan, but they withdrew from the competition to add players in separate trades with Baltimore. Either way, despite all the speculation, the Guardians front office chose to keep their left fielder.

Cleveland's president of baseball operations, Chris Antonetti, addressed the decision after the deadline, emphasizing Kwan's value both on and off the field.

“What I can confirm for Steven is that not only do we have a profound appreciation for what he's able to contribute on the baseball field and in the clubhouse, but so does the rest of Major League Baseball,” he said.

The Guardians did finalize some big moves before the buzzer. Former Cy Young award-winner Shane Bieber was dealt to the Blue Jays. Reliever Paul Sewald was sent to the Tigers. Yet Kwan, who many believe is the club's most valuable commodity, is here. For fans, this was a huge indication of the organization's faith in a player whose steadiness and leadership have become part of the team's identity.

Though discussions of a potential contract extension with Kwan are still unanswered, keeping him past the deadline allows those discussions to remain valuable. Kwan's presence could be significant if Cleveland is in the mix during the season's final stretch as they hover around the .500 mark. Antonetti reiterated that the organization believes in its players, saying they hope “to play our best baseball from here on out and make things interesting heading into September.”

Steven Kwan remains a constant as the trade noise fades: still in Cleveland, atop the lineup, and central to the Guardians' hopes for the rest of 2025.

