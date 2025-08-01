Micah Parsons turned plenty of heads after officially requesting a trade from the Dallas Cowboys. It's a situation where Parsons is unhappy with the contract negotiations and claims that leaving Dallas is in his best interest. The trade demand brought a couple of reactions from teammate CeeDee Lamb, who seemingly wants Parsons to remain on the team.

The 26-year-old wide receiver shared a story on Instagram as his immediate reaction to the news. Lamb shared a blank image with the acronym “smh” at the bottom of the screen.

This team is falling apart😭😭: Ceedee Lambs IG story pic.twitter.com/Krc7ZHYIko — Logan Knight (@LoganKnight_22) August 1, 2025

Shortly after sharing that Instagram Story, CeeDee Lamb went to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared his thought process on Micah Parsons' trade request. The four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver pleaded with the Cowboys to pay Parsons and seems tired of the drama that has ensued throughout the offseason.

“Never fails, dawg. Just pay the man what you owe 'em. No need for the extracurricular.”

Article Continues Below

CeeDee Lamb isn't the only one concerned about Parsons' situation, as numerous Cowboys fans voiced their opinions on social media as well. Although the 26-year-old edge rusher claims he wants out of Dallas, the organization has since made it clear that they have no intentions of trading Micah Parsons.

Parsons is in the final year of his contract after the Cowboys chose to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. If he does not sign an extension with Dallas, then the two-time All-Pro could be available in free agency next offseason.

Contract disputes are nothing new for the Cowboys, though. The organization was in a similar situation in the 2024 offseason with CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott. However, neither of them demanded a trade and eventually signed new contracts with the club. Lamb, for example, a four-year, $136 million contract in August 2024.

We'll see how the situation plays out. Despite the Cowboys claiming they don't plan on trading Micah Parsons, numerous teams will likely reach out to Jerry Jones and the front office to gauge Parsons' availability. This could also just be a negotiation tactic from Parsons as well, as we witnessed Myles Garrett do the same thing to the Cleveland Browns. Garrett ended up agreeing to a four-year $164 million extension earlier this offseason.