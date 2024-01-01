Hurts broke out the hotly-debated 'Sneaker of the Year' on the last day of 2023.

Sunday was a tough day for the Philadelphia Eagles as they fell 31-35 to the Arizona Cardinals and effectively lost their chance at the top spot in the NFC, along with the bye and home-field advantage. Sneakerheads watching at home may have been excited for a different reason, as Jalen Hurts wore the often-debated “Sneaker of the Year” in a cleat version. Be sure to check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is signed as a Jordan Brand athlete and he's been wearing some of the cleanest sneakers-turned-cleats throughout the NFL season. Rocking everything from Air Jordan 1's to Air Jordan 11's in Kelly Green, Jalen Hurts broke out what has been argued to be the best sneaker released in 2023, the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green.”

.@JalenHurts in Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 cleats 👀 pic.twitter.com/ECC52oNy7X — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) December 31, 2023

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collaboration first dropped on March 31, 2023 and quickly became one of Nike's most historical releases in terms of raffle submissions on their SNKRS app. It was the newest addition in the collaborative series between Nike Skateboarding (SB) and the Air Jordan line. However, it was the first time we've ever seen Nike SB branding on an Air Jordan sneaker, making this a huge crossover for the basketball, skateboarding, and sneaker communities simultaneously.

The shoes are different from typical Air Jordan 4 silhouettes in the sense that they feature extra padding throughout the ankle lining, a thicker tongue, and a slightly elevated midsole with a gum bottom made for gripping to skateboards. Skaters have preached as to how comfortable the shoes are to ride in, so it's no surprise that they transitioned perfectly into a football cleat.

The shoes sold out immediately and have been elusive to track down since, often fetching more than $400 on the resale market. They're available on marketplaces like KicksCrew.com and GOAT.com, but expect to be paying a premium price if you want to grab a pair of these. Nevertheless, it's fitting that Jalen Hurts wore them on the last day of 2023 and we're excited to see what kind of sneakers he'll break out for the remainder of the season.

What do we think – was this Hurts' best on-field sneaker cleat of the year?