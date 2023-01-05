By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Jalen Rose is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo. If you want proof of this claim, just check out what Rose had to say about how Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks would have still defeated the Brooklyn Nets in their epic East Conference Semifinals matchup during the 2021 NBA Playoffs even if the Nets were fully healthy.

For those that need a reminder, Giannis and the Bucks went all the way to win the title that season. They took on Kevin Durant and the Nets in the second round of the playoffs, where the Bucks emerged as the victors after an unforgettable seven-game series.

Unfortunately for the Nets, James Harden and Kyrie Irving were unable to participate fully in that series due to injury. In his mind, however, Jalen Rose believes that Giannis and Co. would have still come out on top regardless of what lineup the Nets brought out to the court:

“As soon as I hear people bring up the Kyrie Irving injury, it reminds me that people still disrespect Giannis,” Rose said. “… [The Bucks] were gonna beat the Nets [with a healthy Kyrie and James Harden].”

Stephen A. Smith simply couldn’t believe the words that came out of his co-host’s mouth. The renowned ESPN anchor could not help but clap back at Rose’s slander against the Nets. Stephen A pretty much went bonkers as he viciously refuted Rose’s claim:

“What?! That is nonsense!” Smith responded. “I will remind you, the Brooklyn Nets were up by 50! Okay? 50!”

Smith then had to remind Rose about Kevin Durant’s epic overtime-forcing last-second shot in Game 7 of that series. KD’s buzzer-beater ended up being called as a two-pointer because his foot was on the three-point line when he went up for the shot. As Stephen A said, had Durant been wearing a smaller shoe size, the Nets would have gone on to win that series.

They didn’t, though, and the Bucks went on to win the East Finals against the Atalanta Hawks. They then took on the Phoenix Suns in the Finals where they ended up as the champions after a six-game series.

It is clear that Stephen A Smith also has a lot of respect for Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, he’s just not having Jalen Rose’s slander against the Nets.