Right now, the Brooklyn Nets are looking like a team that could win it all this year. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of the squad have gone on a blistering 12-game winning streak that has undoubtedly propelled them as one of the favorites for this season’s championship.

What happens if they don’t win the title, though? This is the tough question the Nets are facing right now as they have all their eggs on the KD and Kyrie basket. There’s no denying that this team is more than capable of going all the way. However, it’s also very much possible that Brooklyn crashes and burns in the playoffs — much like they have over the past several years.

NBA insider Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated believes that it’s all or nothing for the Nets this year. According to Beck, the Nets will face catastrophic consequences if they fail to make a significant run in the postseason:

“If the Nets fall short of a championship – fall short of the Finals, fall short of maybe the Conference Finals – I don’t believe there is any desire by leadership in Brooklyn to want to bring back Kyrie Irving unless they really feel like they have to,” Beck said on a recent episode of The Lowe Post podcast (h/t Josh Buckhalter of heavy.com). “If he goes, why wouldn’t Kevin Durant want to explore things yet again?”

If you really think about it, this actually makes a lot of sense. This is Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s fourth season with the Nets, and it’s hard to deny that time is running out for them in Brooklyn.

Thanks to his most recent scandal, the odds of Kyrie’s looming exit have been as high as ever. He’s in the final year of his current contract as well, and unless he signs an extension, the enigmatic point guard will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. As Beck suggests, Irving’s departure would, at the very least, force KD to consider his future with the Brooklyn Nets.