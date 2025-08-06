The New York Mets are sticking to their developmental script, even as frustrations around the starting rotation grow. David Peterson is the only Mets starter to pitch at least six innings in recent weeks. That stat underscores the team’s ongoing struggles. In the wake of the MLB trade deadline, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns addressed the issue. He made it clear that the Mets won’t rush their top pitching prospects to the majors.

Despite fan pressure, Stearns said the time isn’t right to call up Brandon Sproat or Nolan McLean. The two are among the organization’s most promising arms.

“I think it’s always a combination of when, developmentally, those guys are ready,” Stearns said. “And also when there’s the need and how to fit it on the roster. We may get to that point, but we’re not there right now.”

The Mets, David Stearns emphasized, chose to strengthen the bullpen at the deadline instead of adding a starter. That decision sparked concern, especially as the rotation continues to falter. However, Stearns defended the approach and expressed confidence in the current group while highlighting the progress Triple-A pitchers are making.

“We’re really happy with the arms we were able to acquire who are going to pitch out of our pen,” he said. “And we have confidence, not only in the starters who are here. But also in the development of some of the guys in Triple-A. They could be part of the mix going forward if needed.”

McLean has posted a 2.81 ERA in 15 appearances (12 starts) for Triple-A Syracuse. He dominated Double-A early in the season before earning the promotion. Sproat, meanwhile, has turned a corner after some early struggles. He has allowed just two earned runs over his past six starts.

Both 24-year-old right-handers appear close to major-league ready. And yet, for now, they wait, along with a fanbase eager for answers. The rotation, meanwhile, continues to lean heavily on David Peterson.

“I think they’re getting close,” Stearns said.

The clock may not have struck zero yet. But if the struggles persist, the Mets’ top pitching prospects could be just one phone call away. They may be ready to shake up the big league stage.