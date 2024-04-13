Jamahal Hill's net worth in 2024 is $1 million. The professional mixed martial artist will get a chance to win back the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in the main event of UFC 300. Let's look at Jamahal Hill's net worth in 2024.
What is Jamahal Hill's net worth in 2024?: $1 million (estimate)
Jamahal Hill's net worth in 2024 sits at about $1 million, according to Sportskeeda.
Hill was born in Chicago on May 19, 1991. He moved to Grand Rapids, Mich., when he was 12 years old and graduated from Rogers High School in Wyoming, Mich.
Hill had an opportunity to play basketball at Davenport University but decided not to pursue the chance. He began competing in professional mixed martial arts in 2017.
Jamahal Hill's early career
Hill started his career by going undefeated in his first five fights. Four of the five fights were with KnockOut Promotions.
Hill's most impressive victory was against Dequan Townsend, beating the future UFC fighter in his 27th pro appearance. The fight was Hill's fourth.
The 5-0 start to his career got him a call from Dana White to appear on Contender Series 21 in 2019. Hill defeated Alexander Poppeck in the second round, earning a UFC contract.
Hill continued winning in his first UFC fight, defeating Darko Stosic at UFC Fight Night 166 by unanimous decision.
He faced Klidson Abreu at UFC on ESPN: Woodley vs. Burns and won by technical knockout in the first round. However, the fight was overturned because Hill tested positive for marijuana. Hill was given a six-month suspension and fined 15 percent of his purse.
Hill had a catchweight fight with Ovince Saint Preux at UFC on ESPN 19 after Saint Preux weighed in at 1 1/2 pounds over the Light Heavyweight limit. He won the fight via technical knockout in the second round.
Jamahal and Paul Craig were supposed to face off at UFC on ESPN 21, but Hill had to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19. The fight eventually happened at UFC 263 with Hall losing in the first round after dislocating his elbow.
Hill won Performance of the Night at UFC on ESPN: Font vs. Aldo over Jimmy Crute. He won via knockout in the first round.
Jamahal Hill becomes a star
In his first UFC main event, Hill faced Johnny Walker. The event was UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill, and Hill won via knockout in the first round. Hill once again won the Performance of the Night bonus award.
He faced Thiago Santos at UFC on ESPN 40, winning the fight via technical knockout. This win earned him the Fight of the Night award.
Hill was pulled from his UFC Fight Night 221 fight after being rebooked to headline UFC 283. Hill and Glover Teixeira faced off for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.
He won via unanimous decision, becoming the first Contender Series alumnus to win a UFC championship. The fight once again earned a Fight of the Night award.
However, Hill's title reign was short-lived, announcing that he ruptured his Achilles tendon on July 14, 2023. He suffered the injury playing a basketball game during UFC International Fight Week.
Hill will get a chance to win the Light Heavyweight Championship again on April 13, 2024, facing off with Alex Pereira at UFC 300.
Jamahal Hill's personal life
Hill has six children and is reportedly in a relationship with Adaire Byerly, a model and behavioral scientist.
Hill was arrested in Kent County, Mich., on Nov. 28, 2023, on a charge of aggravated domestic violence. He allegedly assaulted his brother the previous night. He posted bail, and authorities released him from custody.
Nevertheless, was Jamahal Hill's net worth in 2024 a surprise?