UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill continues on the main card with the main event fight in the light heavyweight division between the champion Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Pereira is coming off a knockout victory capturing the vacant light heavyweight championship meanwhile, Hill is coming back after an Achilles Heel injury that had him vacate his light heavyweight championship. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Pereira-Hill prediction and pick.
Alex Pereira (9-2) has made the most of his opportunities securing a title in two different weight classes with just 11 fights as a professional. He captured the vacant light heavyweight championship with a vicious knockout of Jiri Prochazka in round two in his last fight at UFC 295. Now, he looks to defend his UFC title for the first time when he takes on the former champion Jamahal Hill this weekend at UFC 300.
Jamahal Hill (12-1) captured the vacant light heavyweight championship by dominating Alex Pereira's good friend and mentor Glover Teixeira back in UFC 283. However, Hill has been on the sideline after rupturing his Achilles Heel which required surgery, and is now making his return only nine months later in hopes of recapturing his vacated belt when he takes on the champ Alex Pereira at UFC 300.
Here are the UFC 300 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC 300 Odds: Alex Pereira-Jamahal Hill Odds
Alex Pereira: -135
Jamahal Hill: +115
Over 1.5 rounds: -170
Under 1.5 rounds: +140
*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Alex Pereira Will Win
Alex Pereira came into his UFC guns blazing winning each of his first three fights before he knocked out Israel Adesanya to claim the light heavyweight title. However, in their rematch, Adesanya was able to settle the score and get the knockout victory. That didn't stop Pereira who then moved up to light heavyweight to win a close decision to Jan Blachowicz which set him up for a title shot with the former champion Jiri Prochazka for the vacant light heavyweight title. Pereira was able to knockout Prochazka to claim his second UFC title in just seven fights and will now be looking to extend his winning streak to three and successfully defend his title for the first time when he takes on the former champ Jamahal Hill at UFC 300.
Pereira is a decorated kickboxing world champion who has fought some of the best in the sport of kickboxing. While many believed it wouldn't transfer over well into MMA, he has racked up a 9-2 professional record and captured two titles in two separate weight classes. In this matchup, he's taking on Hill who is coming off an Achilles Heel tear which resulted in him having surgery just 8-9 months ago. Being as Pereira is one of the premier calf kickers in the UFC he should have no problem hammering the inside lead leg of Hill. If Hill's surgically repaired Achilles isn't up to the task against someone like Pereira he's going to have a rough night. As long as Pereira can mix things up with kicks and punches and keep Hill out of range he can outstrike or potentially knock out Hill to defend his title.
Why Jamahal Hill Will Win
Jamahal Hill won the vacant light heavyweight championship by defeating Glover Texeira at UFC 283. Unfortunately not too long after that Hill tore his Achilles Heel while playing a basketball game with fellow UFC fighters. He then had to vacate his title which then Alex Pereira was able to capture after defeating Jiri Prochazka. Hill will be making his long-awaited return to the Octagon to try to reclaim what he believes is rightfully his when he takes on Alex Pereira at UFC 300.
Coming into this fight, Hill is on a four-fight winning streak with three of those four wins coming by knockout. He also dominated Pereira's mentor, good friend, and coach Glover Teixeira to claim the vacant light heavyweight title. While Hill may not be the most technical striker like Pereira is, he makes up for it with the pure power that he possesses. Also, what Hill has going for him is that he's the first southpaw that Pereira has faced in his UFC career which could cause some difficulties in this matchup. With Hill's power he can be losing and then at any point change the landscape of the fight with one punch. If Pereira just gives him the chance to land, Hill could make him pay to recapture his light heavyweight title.
Final Alex Pereira-Jamahal Hill Prediction & Pick
This is a fantastic matchup for the Light Heavyweight Championship to cap off this historic UFC 300 event. Even though Hill is as tough as they come, he may be too tough for his own good as he's coming back from major surgery less than a year later. While Hill only needs one punch to knock out anyone in the light heavyweight division, the chances of Pereira giving him that opportunity is slim. Ultimately, these two are just going to have a stand-up battle for however long it lasts but it will be Pereira who catches Hill at some point midway through this fight successfully defending his light heavyweight title for the first time.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Alex Pereira-Jamahal Hill Prediction & Pick: Alex Pereira (-135), Over 1.5 Rounds (-170)