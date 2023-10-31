The NBA world was rocked on Tuesday morning when it was announced that James Harden had been traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Los Angeles Clippers. The trade, which had been in the works for months, has significant implications for both teams. However, one of the most significant impacts of the trade could be on Joel Embiid, the star center for the 76ers. In this article, we will examine the Clippers' season so far, the details of the trade, and what it could mean for Embiid's future in Philadelphia.

The Harden Trade

The blockbuster trade that sent James Harden from the Sixers to the Clippers was a complex deal involving multiple players and draft picks. In exchange for James Harden, PJ Tucker, and Filip Petrusev, the 76ers received Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, several draft picks, and a pick swap. This trade had been in the works for months due to Harden's growing discontent with the Sixers. Meanwhile, the Clippers emerged as the sole reported suitor for his talents. They ultimately secured the deal by sending various players and draft assets to Philadelphia.

The Sixers are acquiring Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, multiple draft picks and a pick swap for James Harden, PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/fSOkgO5xd3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 31, 2023

Impact on the Sixers

The Sixers, in exchange for Harden, acquired a collection of forwards and draft picks. These enhance their future assets and bolster their current frontcourt depth. Batum and Covington bring improved sharpshooting to the team, strengthening an already impressive three-point shooting squad. In the previous season, the Sixers led the league in three-point percentage at 38.7 percent. Adding these two perimeter marksmen significantly improves their offensive capabilities. Both players averaged six points per game and shot 39 percent from beyond the arc, potentially boosting Philly's bench scoring (which was 21st in the NBA at 16.6 PPG) and three-point percentage (7th at 37.1 percent).

KJ Martin, an athletic forward, offers a valuable spark off the bench for the Sixers. In his career-best season with the Clippers, he averaged 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He also shot 57 percent from the field and 31 percent from three. Martin will serve as a backup for Tobias Harris on the wing. He should contribute points in the paint and present a high-flying threat on fast breaks.

Overall, Daryl Morey has assembled a strong supporting cast around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. The latter, of course, is ready to assume a more significant role now that Harden is no longer with the team. However, questions persist regarding whether this team is competitive enough in the Eastern Conference. This is even with the reigning MVP remaining with the Sixers for the next three years. As such, the Sixers may still reportedly have additional trades in the works.

Implications for Joel Embiid

The Harden trade could have far-reaching implications for Joel Embiid's future in Philadelphia. Embiid has been the cornerstone of the Sixers franchise for several years, but the team has struggled to advance beyond the Eastern Conference semifinals since 2001. They acquired Harden in 2022 in exchange for Ben Simmons, another former All-Star who had grown disillusioned with the team. However, even with the addition of Harden, the Sixers could not progress in the playoffs. They were eliminated in the second round earlier this year. With Harden now gone, the 76ers face the challenge of surrounding Embiid with the necessary talent to compete for a championship.

Since acquiring Harden during the 2021-22 season, he has been a vital part of Philly's core alongside Embiid, Maxey, and Harris. However, by trading him for depth players and draft picks, it is evident that the 76ers' roster has been downgraded.

As of this writing, the Sixers have shown early-season success and demonstrated their ability to win without Harden. They currently tote a 2-1 record so far. Nevertheless, the NBA is largely driven by superstar players, and Philadelphia currently lacks that star power. While Embiid is undoubtedly a superstar and Maxey is showing promise, the rest of the roster mainly consists of veteran role players who may not be capable of taking over games.

The Sixers' Ceiling

Despite Embiid's exceptional performance in recent years, he and the Sixers have been unable to shake the perception that they can't overcome the playoff challenges. The team has made six consecutive playoff appearances but has failed to advance past the second round during that period. Losing a player of Harden's caliber is unlikely to improve their chances of doing so.

Keep in mind that Embiid signed a substantial four-year, $213.8 million contract extension with the 76ers in 2021. This means he is under contract through at least 2025-26, with a player option for 2026-27. Consequently, unless Embiid requests a trade, there is no immediate pressure on the Sixers to part ways with him.

Not surprisingly, the 76ers reportedly have no intention of trading Embiid. They plan to build around him, as indicated by Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. Morey's strategy includes making a trade at the deadline or actively pursuing star players in the offseason to complement Embiid.

Take note that Embiid will turn 30 in March 2024. He has also faced injury issues in the past. However, he has been playing some of the best basketball of his career recently. As long as he remains healthy and on the roster, the Sixers are likely to remain contenders for the NBA championship. Although trading Embiid could potentially yield a significant return in players and draft picks, it seems unlikely as long as the team remains a playoff fixture.

Looking Ahead

The trade of James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers has significant implications for both teams. The Clippers have acquired one of the best players in the league, while the Sixers have received multiple players and draft picks in exchange for Harden. However, the trade could also have significant implications for Joel Embiid's future in Philadelphia. If the Sixers are unable to build a championship-caliber team around Embiid, he may request a trade. This would be a significant blow to the franchise. The coming weeks and months will be critical for both the Clippers and the Sixers as they look to build their teams for the future.