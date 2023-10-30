The Philadelphia 76ers delivered their fans a win in their home opener of the 2023-24 season. James Harden was there but he didn’t throw any dimes to Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey or anyone else. He continued to sit out as he works his conditioning back up for the Sixers.

Harden sat with the Sixers on the bench as they defeated the Portland Trail Blazers. A video from before the game spotted him laughing with P.J. Tucker and chatting with Jaden Springer. The team asked him not to travel on its season-opening road trip after he spent 10 days away from the team tending to a personal matter, sparking an NBA investigation.

James Harden is in at Wells Fargo Center having a good time with his Sixers teammates. (via @PatBevPod)pic.twitter.com/D73De4qvLd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 30, 2023

Embiid was asked after the Sixers win if having Harden there was a distraction for the team. Like all the Sixers players who have been asked about Harden, Embiid said he does not think that him being there makes it awkward.

“It was not. I was just honestly, when I'm playing, I'm always focused on the game. Not focused on anything going on around. I mean, always willing to listen to suggestions from other teammates based on what they see. But to me, it's always about the game. So, you know, the whole time, I was pretty focused and just trying to take care of business.”

Nick Nurse said before the game that Harden was present for the Sixers' film session and walkthrough and that he has “had some good conditioning days. Still in the ramp-up process, looking to have him back in practice on Tuesday. That's about where we are with that.” The Sixers head coach added that he hopes to get Harden some live-action work on Tuesday, two days before their next game.