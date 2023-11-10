James Madison basketball had their second miracle in as many games after scoring five points in the final 3.8 seconds of regulation

Just days after James Madison basketball went into East Lansing and came away with a 79-76 win over the no. 4 Michigan State Spartans, the team has shown they've still got more luck left in them.

James Madison trailed Kent State 89-84 with 3.8 seconds left, and managed to score five unanswered points to send the game to overtime:

Here’s the whole late game sequence in which JMU erased a five-point deficit in 3.8 seconds. Incredible stuff. pic.twitter.com/6iweCxAZwF — Brian Rauf (@brauf33) November 10, 2023

The Dukes’ Noah Freidel got a three to open things up as the buzzer hit zero, but then the officials put about a second left on the clock and gave Kent State the ball.

However, Kent State committed an offensive foul before the ball was inbounded, and James Madison found Freidel wide open under the hoop on the inbound pass to tie it.

James Madison wound up winning the game in double overtime, 113-108, and it wouldn't have happened without the miracle at the end of regulation. Freidel had 15 points, including all five for the Dukes in the final 3.8 at the end of regulation. Terrence Edwards also had 25 for James Madison.

After taking down No. 4 Michigan State on Monday in an epic upset, the Dukes are emerging as one of the best stories of the young college hoops season.

Notably, after dropping Michigan State in what may already be the biggest upset of the season, it was revealed that the Spartans had actually paid James Madison $95,000 to play in the game.

Up next for James Madison basketball, the 2-0 Dukes host the Howard Bison on Sunday afternoon. Who knows what miracle they'll manage to pull of then.