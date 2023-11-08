Tom Izzo's Michigan State basketball squad led by Tyson Walker just could not handle the heat from Terrence Edward's James Madison basketball.

Giants are often slain during the madness of March. But, this was not the case for a James Madison basketball squad led by Terrence Edwards that had a lot to prove. Tom Izzo and the Michigan State basketball program were not just favored in this matchup but they were also one of the picks to win the national title. Having Tyson Walker on the squad surely terrorized the Big 10 conference but the Dukes remained unfazed amid all of this. They even got paid after upsetting the supposed fourth-best college basketball squad in the nation.

You heard that right! Not only did the James Madison basketball program beat down Tom Izzo and his stacked roster. They also cashed out on $95,000. The reason behind this was so that the Dukes were able to go to East Lansing, per Jeff Goodman.

They surely made the most out of the cash that came from the Michigan State basketball squad. Terrence Edwards led the way for the Dukes after cashing out. He notched 24 points and did not seem to want to leave the court because of his 41 minutes of playing time. He rounded out the performance by cleaning the glass five times and dropping three dimes. TJ Bickerstaff followed suit and put up a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Tyson Walker did his best to keep the Spartans alive against the Michigan State basketball squad. However, his 35 points just fell short in securing a victory that was supposedly theirs. Much like FDU, will we see more of this James Madison basketball squad during March?