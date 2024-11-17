Jannik Sinner has officially completed one of the greatest individual tennis seasons in the sport's history. Sinner collected his eighth title of the season, this one on home soil at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Taylor Fritz in the final on Sunday.

Sinner completed a dominant run to the title in order to avenge his loss to Novak Djokovic in last year's final. He didn't drop a set all week in five matches en route to the title, and none of his 10 sets even got to 5-5. Sinner became the first player since Ivan Lendl in 1986 to win the ATP Finals without losing a set, per Bastien Fachan.

With the win, Sinner also became only the third player to win the three biggest hard court events of the season — Australian Open, US Open and ATP Finals — in the same year, joining Roger Federer and Djokovic.

Sinner's win over Fritz was his second of the week after the World No. 1 also beat the American 6-4 6-4 in the group stage on Tuesday. That marks three wins in a row for the Italian over Fritz after the two met in the US Open final back in September.

Sunday marked Sinner's 70th win of the season, capping off one of the all-time great individual seasons. Before he heads to the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain next week, Sinner is 70-6 with eight titles on the season. Six of those titles are classified as “big titles,” with the young phenom taking home two Grand Slam trophies, this ATP Finals crown and three ATP Masters 1000 victories in Miami, Cincinnati and Shanghai.

Sinner only lost three matches on hard courts all season, two against Carlos Alcaraz and one against Andrey Rublev, en route to finishing the season as the top-ranked men's tennis player for the first time in his career.

Sinner will look to complete his season by defending the Davis Cup for Italy after his heroic victory, including defeating Novak Djokovic twice in one day, at last year's edition. Regardless, Sunday's win over Fritz cements Sinner's 2024 as one of the greatest individual seasons we have ever seen.