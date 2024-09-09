Despite weathering some controversy late in the year, Jannik Sinner ends 2024 on top of the tennis world. The 23-year-old Italian overpowered American Taylor Fritz in the US Open final on Sunday afternoon, winning in straight sets to capture the second major title of his career. A day before seizing this signature moment, he had a legendary visitor.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, with a tennis-themed basketball in his hand, exchanged pleasantries with Sinner on Saturday before supporting Jessica Pegula in the women's final. They congratulated one another for their most recent accomplishments, the former's being a gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics and the latter's a semifinals win over Jack Draper.

Then, after becoming acquainted a bit, the greatest shooter of all-time asked one of tennis' top current stars for a special favor— an autograph. Sinner signed the basketball, which also has Pegula's name on it, and took a picture with Curry. The four-time NBA champion also left Flushing, New York with a new tennis racquet, so all in all, he seemed to have a pretty good day.

Obviously, it was quite an experience for Sinner as well.

Jannik Sinner wins US Open amid controversy

The No. 1 player in the world broke through for his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January and will enter 2025 as a household name. Of course, some of that fame can be considered notoriety.

Sinner was embroiled in controversy prior to the US Open after it was revealed he failed a drug test back in March. He claims that the banned anabolic steroid, clostebol, was inadvertently transmitted to him by his physiotherapist. Sinner forfeited the points and prize money he earned at Indian Wells, the tournament in which he tested positive, but was not suspended.

The tennis world remains split on how the situation was handled, with multiple players voicing their disapproval and accusing the International Tennis Integrity Agency of giving the rising talent special treatment. Sinner blocked out the criticism and outlasted the rest of the field.

He overcame Fritz and an American-heavy crowd to claim the US Open crown. Sinner recorded 23 winners, made few mistakes and exhibited great composure at pivotal points of the match, including near the end of the third set. With Fritz serving to extend the match to a fourth, he issued a strong response and halted his opponent's momentum.

To put it simply, Jannik Sinner exuded the “It” Factor. And based on his interaction with Steph Curry, it seems other athletes feel the same way.