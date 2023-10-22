Actor Jason Weaver will be teaching an entertainment industry masterclass at South Carolina State University per a social media announcement on South Carolina State's Instagram page featuring Weaver. Weaver, best known for his role as Marcus Henderson in “Smart Guy” and Rahsaad “Shaad” Marshall in “The Chi”, spoke about the class and what students will learn in the Instagram video announcement.

“This masterclass is designed to build the next generation of trailblazers in the film industry with a profound understanding of the entertainment business. Our goal is to empower students to establish and nurture a lifelong career in the dynamic world of film and television by offering valuable insights into how the film industry actually works, and creating an experience for aspiring actors, and allowing them to dissect and perform scenes and get feedback and constructive critique.”

Weaver then mentioned South Carolina State alumni succeeding in the industry such as “Black Panther” actor Travis Love and 2017 Miss USA Kara McCullough. Weaver is perfect to lead this four-day course, as he boats decades of experience in the industry dating back to when he was a child actor. He portrayed a young Michael Jackson in “The Jacksons: An American Dream” as well as was featured in Disney's “The Lion King” as the singing voice of young Simba. Many HBCU students and alumni know him for his portrayal of the wise-cracking Ernest in the classic Nick Cannon-led film “Drumline”.

The Weaver-taught masterclass begins on October 28th and ends on November 2nd.