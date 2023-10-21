Howard University alumnus and famed music mogul Diddy made his return to his alma mater this homecoming season to make good on his $1 million pledge. The Bad Boy Records founder popped up on day one of Howard University's iconic “Yardfest” festivities and performed several of his hit songs for the thousands of students and alumni in the crowd. He then presented a $1 million dollar check to the institution alongside Howard University president Dr. Ben Vinson III,

The auspicious act is the last of his bold pledge at the 2022 BET Awards during his Lifetime Achievement Awards acceptance speech where he pledged to give $1 million to Howard University and Jackson State during Deion Sanders's time with the Tigers.

“Before I leave, I want to donate a million dollars to Howard University and also I'm going to drop another million dollars on Deion Sanders and Jackson State because we should play for us!”

Diddy already donated $1 million to Jackson State, per comments from interim president Dr. Elaine Hayes Anthony announced in June during a meeting captured hy KC-1400 Media.

“P Diddy, as our students called him and as we probably know him as Sean Combs, has released one million dollars to Jackson State for athletics and we're very, very pleased about that. We will be receiving $332,000 by June 23rd as a first installment, and then we'll get another in 2024 and another in 2025.”

He officially presented the check at the 2023 MEAC/SWAC Challenge hosted in Atlanta, Georgia in August.